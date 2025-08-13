Celtic vs Falkirk Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2025

Celtic and Falkirk will square off in a Scottish League Cup round-of-16 tie on Friday (August 15th). The game will be played at Celtic Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership last weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Benjamin Nygren's 27th-minute strike. Reo Hatate doubled their lead in the 66th minute.

Falkirk, meanwhile, fell to a -1 defeat away to Livingston, also in the SPFL. They were two goals down at the break, with Scott Pittman and Lewis Smith scoring for the hosts. Ross Maclver pulled one back following Robbie Muirhead's missed penalty for Livingston, but Jeremy Bokila made sure of the result with four minutes left in regulation time.

The Bairns will turn their focus to the League Cup and booked their spot at this stage as Group A winners, concluding the group stage with a 4-0 home win over Spartans. Celtic received a bye to this stage.

Celtic vs Falkirk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 19 wins from the last 25 head-to-head games. Falkirk were victorious three times, while three games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Celtic advanced with a 5-2 win in the Scottish League Cup quarterfinal.

Eight of the last 10 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Falkirk's six games across competitions this season have produced over 2.5 goals.

Celtic are unbeaten in the last 13 head-to-head games, winning 11 games in this run.

Celtic vs Falkirk Prediction

Celtic have won three of the last four Scottish League Cups and are heavily favored to retain the title they won last year. Brendan Rodgers' side have made a less-than-stellar start to their league campaign, winning both games, albeit not as convincingly as expected.

Falkirk, for their part, did not win any of their opening two league games, conceding five goals in both matches. This defensive frailty could be punished by their hosts as they aim for a first head-to-head win in 18 years.

We back the home side to advance to the next round with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Falkirk

Celtic vs Falkirk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves

