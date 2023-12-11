Celtic vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th December 2023

Celtic are set to play Feyenoord at Celtic Park on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Celtic come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock in their most recent league game. An own goal from centre-back Nathaniel Phillips and a goal from Northern Irish winger Matty Kennedy sealed the deal for Kilmarnock. Denmark international Matt O'Riley scored the goal for Celtic.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, beat Volendam 3-1 in their most recent league game. Goals from midfielder Quinten Timber, Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez and Brazilian attacker Igor Paixao secured the win for Feyenoord.

Celtic vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have beaten Celtic in their most recent encounter.

Denmark international Matt O'Riley has managed 14 goal contributions in 16 league starts for Celtic this season.

Midfielder David Turnbull has managed seven goals in eight league starts for Celtic this season.

Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez has managed 21 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Feyenoord this season.

Midfielder Quinten Timber has managed 11 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Feyenoord this season.

Celtic vs Feyenoord Prediction

Celtic are currently top of the league table, and at the bottom of their Champions League group. They have lost four of their five games in the Champions League, drawing the other one. Manager Brendan Rodgers is now in his second spell at the club, and has a tough job in his hands, given the success his predecessor, Ange Postecoglou, had.

For Celtic, Denmark international Matt O'Riley has emerged as a star. The 23-year old could soon become another one of Celtic's successful transfer sales. O'Riley has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs already, and January could be a pivotal moment for Celtic's season.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, are 3rd in the Champions League group, five points ahead of Celtic and four points behind Lazio. They sit 2nd in the Eredivisie table; manager Arne Slot led the club to domestic success last season, and will hope to add European credentials soon. Slot was linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job in the summer gone by, with the job eventually going to Postecoglou.

Slot will be a man in demand though. With clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United struggling, he could be a manager they turn to as they seek to improve their fortunes.

Feyenoord should win here.

Prediction: Celtic 0-1 Feyenoord

Celtic vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Feyenoord

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Feyenoord to keep a clean sheet- yes