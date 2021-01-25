Celtic vs Hamilton Academical prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Celtic will welcome Hamilton Academical to Celtic Park for the second time this season on Wednesday, with three points at stake in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw with the in-form Livingston on a snow-covered pitch. This all but ended their hopes of winning a 10th consecutive league title.

Hamilton also played out a draw in their most recent fixture, as they could not be separated in a goalless draw away to Dundee United a fortnight ago.

🎂 Wishing Shaun Maloney a happy birthday 🙌#CelticFC 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UfrOTWXB66 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 24, 2021

The home side sit in second spot on the table, a massive 23 points behind arch-rivals Rangers. Their opponents occupy bottom place on the table, having accrued just 19 points from 23 games to date.

Celtic vs Hamilton Academical Head-to-Head

This will be the 30th meeting between the two sides and Celtic, unsurprisingly, have the much better record.

The capital side have 26 wins and two draws to their name, with 75 goals scored and 14 conceded. Meanwhile, Hamilton were victorious on just one previous occasion.

Their latest clash came on Boxing Day, when Celtic ran out 3-0 winners away from home.

Celtic form guide: D-D-D-L-W

Hamilton Academical form guide: D-L-W-D-L

Celtic vs Hamilton Academical Team News

Celtic

The defending champions will be without James Forrest, who is still out with an ankle injury. Defender James Forrest has completed his period of self-isolation after contracting COVID-19. However, he is still sidelined with an ankle injury.

Star midfielder and captain Scott Brown is suspended, following his red card in the draw with Livingston last week.

Injuries: James Forrest, Christopher Jullien

Suspension: Scott Brown

Hamilton Academical

The hosts have four players sidelined for Celtic's visit due to injury. Shaun Want (thigh), Will Collar (knee), Marlos Ogboe (knee), and David Templeton (groin) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for The Accies.

Injuries: Shaun Want, Will Collar, Marlos Ogboe, Lewis Smith, David Templeton

Suspension: None

Next up:⚽️ Wednesday night we are away to Celtic, 7.45pm. Our last visit was the first game of the season. pic.twitter.com/eanII0EBK0 — Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) January 25, 2021

Celtic vs Hamilton Academical Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Valis Barkas (GK); Diego Laxalt, Kris Ajer, Shane Duffy, Jeremie Frimpong; Ismaila Soro; Mohamed Elyounoussi, David Thurnbull, Ryan Christie; Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths

Hamilton Academical Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ryan Fulton; Brian Easton, Aaron Martin, Ben Stirling; Scott McMann, Ronan Hughes, Hakeem Odoffin, Lee Hodson; Reegan Mimnaugh, Kyle Munro; David Moyo

Celtic vs Hamilton Academical Prediction

A run of three consecutive draws has put Celtic manager Neil Lennon under severe pressure.

Their title aspirations are all but over. However, with pride at stake, they will likely steamroll their way over the basement team in the division.

Prediction: Celtic 4-1 Hamilton Academical