Celtic vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Celtic will welcome Hearts to Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership matchday 18 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League at the same venue on Wednesday. They took the lead through Luis Palma's 33rd-minute penalty, while Yankuba Minteh drew the game level in the 82nd minute.

The game was seemingly set to end in a draw but Gustaf Lagerbielke scored a last-gasp winner in injury time to hand the Bhoys their first home win in the UCL in a decade.

Brendan Rodgers' side will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them 2-1 defeat away to Kilmarnock.

Hearts, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Aberdeen. They went ahead through Lawrence Shankland's 20th-minute strike but Bojan Miovski equalized in the 53rd minute. Leighton Clarkson scored the match-winner in the second minute of injury time.

The defeat left them in sixth spot in the table, having garnered 23 points from 16 games. Celtic still lead the way at the summit with 42 points to their name.

Celtic vs Hearts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 107th meeting between the two sides. Celtic have 77 wins to their name. Hearts were victorious on 17 occasions, while 12 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Celtic claimed a 4-1 away win.

Celtic have scored at least two goals in each of the last eight head-to-head games.

Hearts' last seven league games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Celtic's last four games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Celtic vs Hearts Prediction

Brendan Rodgers has been under immense pressure as Celtic manager but he is fresh off masterminding a long-awaited home win in the UCL. He will hope his players can build on this with their focus solely on domestic action.

Hearts are in the race for continental qualification but have lost each of their last two games. Chances of bucking this run appear slim, having lost the last 10 games to Celtic.

We are backing the home side to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Celtic 4-1 Hearts

Celtic vs Hearts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals