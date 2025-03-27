Celtic vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

Celtic host Hearts at Celtic Park on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership. The hosts are a few games from completing their title defence.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic came back from a two-goal deficit against Rangers last time out but conceded an 88th-minute winner. The loss marked their third league defeat of the season. Nevertheless, they are 13 points clear at the top.

Hearts, meanwhile, picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Ross County just before the international break for their seventh victory in 10 league games. They are one point from the bottom half of the standings with three games to go.

Celtic vs Hearts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ahead of their 360th meeting, Celtic lead 206-83.

Celtic have scored 25 times in their last 10 games in the fixture.

Hearts have lost all but two of their last 15 games in the fixture.

Celtic have won their two previous meetings with Hearts this season by an aggregate scoreline of 6-1.

The defending champions have the best offensive and defensive records in the Scottish top flight, with 89 goals scored and 20 conceded.

Hearts have the joint third-best defensive record in the Scottish Premiership, having conceded 40 goals in 30 games.

Celtic vs Hearts Prediction

The Celts are the heavy favourites and should get an easy victory, thanks to their superior quality and remarkable home record.

Hearts, meanwhile, will be glad to come away with a draw but will likely return empty-handed.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Hearts

Celtic vs Hearts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Celtic's last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of Hearts' last seven matches.)

