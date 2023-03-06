Celtic vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2023

Celtic will host Hearts at the Celtic Park on Wednesday in another round of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side are enjoying a brilliant run of form at the moment and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of their 53rd league title. They picked up a 5-1 comeback win over St. Mirren in their last game, scoring all five goals in the second half after heading into the break a goal down and a man up.

Celtic sit atop the league table with 76 points from 27 games. They will now be looking to continue their strong run of form when they play this week.

Hearts have had a largely solid league campaign and are now targeting a top-three finish at the end of the season. They returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 3-0 victory over St. Johnstone featuring a brace from Josh Ginnelly and a second-half strike from former Peterborough United man Jorge Grant.

The visitors sit third in the Premiership standings with 45 points picked so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Wednesday.

Celtic vs Hearts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 95th meeting between Celtic and Hearts. The hosts have won 69 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture.

The Celts have picked up 39 points on home turf in the league this season, the highest in the Scottish top-flight so far.

Only three of Hearts' 13 league wins this season have come away from home.

Celtic have the best offensive record in the Premiership this season, with a goal tally of 87.

Celtic vs Hearts Prediction

Celtic are on a brilliant 11-game winning streak and have not lost a competitive outing since early November last year. They have won their last 11 games on home turf and are overwhelming favorites for the midweek clash.

Hearts have won three of their last four games across all competitions. They have been solid on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this week.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Hearts

Celtic vs Hearts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)

Poll : 0 votes