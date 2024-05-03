Celtic vs Hearts Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th, 2024

Celtic lock horns with Hearts in the second phase of the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic kicked off the second phase with a 2-1 win at Dundee last weekend. A James Forrest brace on either side of the break did the trick for the Hoops. Antonio Portales pulled one back for Dundee 16 minutes from time, but the league leaders hung on for the win.

With four games to go, it's a straight fight for the title between the Hoops and their arch-rivals Rangers, who are three points behind.

Meanwhile, Steven Naismith's Hearts are coming off a goalless draw at Kilmarnock last weekend to kick off their second-phase campaign.

Eleven points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock, Hearts will seal a third-placed finish with a win without worrying about Kilmarnock's result in their next game.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Celtic-Hearts Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park:

Celtic vs Hearts head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 121 meetings across competitions, Celtic lead Hearts 83-21.

Celtic have lost their last two league outings against Hearts, the most consecutive losses to the visitors since a run of five in 1961.

The Hoops are unbeaten in nine home games - winning eight - since losing 2-0 to Hearts in December.

Hearts have two wins in their last five road outings, losing thrice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Celtic: W-W-W-D-W; Hearts: D-L-W-W-D

Celtic vs Hearts prediction

Both sides, especially Celtic, are assured of a top-three finish. Hearts are nearly there, as they have an almost unassailable lead over fourth-placed Kilmarnock.

However, this game is far from a dead rubber. With Rangers lurking just three points behind, expect the hosts to go all out for the win. They have lost their last two league games against Hearts, though.

The visitors, meanwhile, have stuttered recently, with two wins in their last six games. However, they will take confidence from their two-game winning run against the league leaders.

Nevertheless, considering the superior quality of Rodgers' side, expect them to eke out a narrow win and keep themselves ahead of Rangers in the standings.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Hearts

Celtic vs Hearts betting tips

Tip-1: Celtic to win

Tip-2: Celtic to keep a clean sheet: No (The Hoops have just two clean sheets in their last seven games.)

Tip-3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Three of Hearts' last six games have produced at least three goals.)