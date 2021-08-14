Celtic vs Hearts prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish League Cup 2021-22

Celtic continue their push for a fifth Scottish League Cup in six years with a game against Hearts on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's side have been in impressive form lately, winning three consecutive games and scoring 13 goals in the process. The most recent of these wins came against Jablonec in the third qualifying round of the Europa League. The Hoops won the game 3-0 and the overall tie 7-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Hearts are coming off a 2-1 win over St. Mirren in the league. Hearts have had a perfect start to the season, winning both their league games.

Celtic vs Hearts Head-to-Head

Celtic and Hearts have clashed on 88 occasions, with the Hoops prevailing in 63 of those encounters. Hearts have won 15 matches, while 10 games have ended in draws.

The two sides recently met in the league, with Hearts staging a 2-1 upset against Celtic. Gary Mackay-Steven and Anthony Ralston had canceled out each other's goals, but John Souttar's 89th-minute strike handed Hearts a narrow win.

Celtic form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Hearts form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Celtic vs Hearts Team News

Celtic

Leigh Griffiths and Christopher Jullien are out with calf and knee injuries, respectively. New arrival James McCarthy is expected to be a part of the squad, but it is unlikely he will be handed a start.

Injured: Leigh Griffiths and Christopher Jullien

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

💬 @10DavidTurnbull: I loved every minute of playing in front of our fans! 🤩#COYBIG 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 13, 2021

Hearts

Jamie Walker could make a return to the lineup following recovery from an ankle injury. Stephen Kingsley's participation is in doubt due to illness.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Stephen Kingsley

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Hearts Predicted XI

Celtic predicted XI (4-3-3): Vasilis Barkas, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Nir Bitton, Greg Taylor; David Turnbull, Ismaila Soro, Callum McGregor; Liel Abada, Odsson Edouard, Ryan Christie

🆕 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚: 𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢 𝘽𝙤𝙮𝙘𝙚



🗣 Liam Boyce believes Hearts’ style of play suits him perfectly as the Jambos gear up for another crack at Celtic.



📖➡️ https://t.co/q0pShEZ6Ls



🎥➡️ https://t.co/Y4q5I0BGoG pic.twitter.com/u1foB0VfyG — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) August 13, 2021

Hearts predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Craig Gordon, John Souttar, Craig Halkett, Stephan Kingsley; Michael Smith, Peter Haring, Andy Halliday, Alex Cochrane; Josh Ginnelly, Gary Mackay-Steven; Liam Boyce

Celtic vs Hearts Prediction

Hearts have been in scintillating form, winning five games in a row, including an impressive triumph over Sunday's opponents. Celtic still go into the game as favorites, but there is a good possibility of Hearts eking out another surprise win.

We predict that Hearts will win the contest by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Hearts 2-1 Celtic

Edited by Peter P