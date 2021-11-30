Celtic vs Hearts prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Celtic lost their stranglehold on the Scottish Premiership last season to eternal rivals Rangers and are trying their best to catch up with The Gers this time around.

The Hoops, second in the table, take on Hearts in a crucial league game on Friday at Celtic Park.

The hosts trail defending champions Rangers by four points after 14 rounds of games and need to win to keep up the pressure.

Heart of Midlothian have made a fine start to the league they last won way back in 1959-60 and come into this game after a 2-0 win over St. Mirren last weekend.

Ange Postecolglou's men picked up a narrow 2-1 win over Aberdeen in their last league fixture.

Celtic vs Hearts Head-to-Head

The Hoops have won 69 of the 103 games the two sides have played. Hearts have only claimed 17 wins over their illustrious rivals. Meanwhile, 17 games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, the last time these two sides met, Hearts shocked Celtic 2-1 at home, with Gary Mackay-Steven and John Suttar finding the net for them. Anthony Ralston netted the Celtic's only goal in the game.

Celtic Premiership form: W-W-D-W-W

Hearts Premiership form: W-L-W-L-D

Celtic vs Hearts Team News

Celtic

Nir Bitton and Tom Rogic have both returned from injury layoffs for the team. Attacking midfielder Tom Rogic has seemingly recovered from his hamstring issue but might not be fit enough for this game.

Injured: Christopher Jullien, Karamoko Dembele

Doubtful: Tom Rogic, Carl Starfelt

Suspended: None

Hearts

Striker Liam Boyce has recovered from his injury and should lead the line for the visitors. Midfielder Beni Baningime should recover from a niggle for this crucial game.

Injured: Jamie Brandon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Hearts Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic; Ismaila Soro, James McCarthy, David Turnbull; Albian Ajeti, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi

Hearts Predicted XI (3-4-3): Craig Gordon; John Souttar, Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley; Michael Smith, Cameron Devlin, Beni Baningime, Andy Halliday; Barrie McKay, Gary Mackay-Steven, Liam Boyce

Celtic vs Hearts Prediction

This will be an intriguing battle between two title challengers. Celtic have the best defense in the league right now, having only let in 10 goals from their 14 games. They also have the joint-best attack in the division, with 32 goals, the same as leaders Rangers.

Postecoglou has won the hearts of the fans with a game based on incisive passing, and they will prove to be stiff challengers for the Steven Gerrard-less Rangers for the title. Hearts have a settled unit themselves, but this should prove to be too stiff a challenge for the visitors. A narrow win for the Celts in a closely-fought game is on the cards.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Hearts

Edited by Peter P