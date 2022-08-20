Celtic vs Hearts prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Reigning champions Celtic will entertain third-placed Hearts at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Celtic have a 100% record in the league after three games. They occupy the pole position in the points table, thanks to their better goal difference than arch-rivals Rangers, who have also won all three games thus far. Hearts are the third team to be unbeaten in the Scottish top flight this season.

The hosts won 5-0 at Kilmarnock in their last outing, with five different players finding the back of the net. Meanwhile, after a 1-1 draw against Hibernian, Hearts returned to winning ways with a 4-1 win at home against Dundee United on Sunday.

They were in action in the UEFA Europa League playoff first leg against Zurich on Thursday, which they lost 2-1. Hearts will look to overturn the deficit at home on Thursday.

Celtic vs Hearts Head-to-Head

There have been 330 competitive meetings between the two teams across competitions since 1890. As expected, Celtic have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals, with 185-76 in wins, while 69 games have ended in draws.

Celtic are on a four-game winning streak in this fixture. Hearts haven't won at Celtic Park since 2009, while their last win in the league coming in 2005.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W

Hearts form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W

Celtic vs Hearts Team News

Celtic

Yosuke Ideguchi is set to be the only absentee, while Reo Hatate is set to retun after missing the last two games with a knock.

Injured: Yosuke Ideguchi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hearts

Beni Baningime is a long-term absentee because of a serious knee injury. Craig Halkett was taken after six minutes against Zurich and remains sidelined for this game.

Injured: Beni Baningime, Craig Halkett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Celtic vs Hearts Predicted XIs

Celtic (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Moritz Jenz, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, David Turnbull; Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda

Hearts (4-2-3-1): Craig Gordon (GK); Michael Smith, Alex Cochrane, Kye Rowles, Stephen Kingsley; Jorge Grant, Peter Haring; Alan Forrest, Liam Boyce, Barrie McKay; Lawrence Shankland

Celtic vs Hearts Prediction

The two teams head into the game in good form and will be keen to maintain their unbeaten start to their league campaign. Celtic have dominated this fixture at home, not losing against their Edinburgh-based rivals since 2005.

Hearts might chose to rest a few players, keeping in mind the second leg of their UEFA Europa League qualifier. Considering the same, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for Celtic.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Hearts

