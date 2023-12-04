Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023 

Celtic will host Hibernian at Celtic Park on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant league campaign and will fancy themselves early title favorites. They picked up a 3-1 comeback win over St. Johnstone in their last match, heading into the break a goal down before Scottish duo Callum McGregor and James Forrest and Denmark international Matt O'Riley got on the scoresheet in the second half to hand the Celts a deserved victory.

Celtic sit atop the league table with 39 points from 15 games. They are eight points above rivals Rangers in second place and will be looking to widen that gap come Wednesday.

Hibernian endured a slow start to their season but are enjoying a good run of results at the moment. They beat Aberdeen 2-0 in their last match, with Dylan Vente opening the scoring in the first 20 minutes of the game before Manchester United loanee William Fish doubled their advantage with a second-half strike.

The visitors sit fifth in the Premiership standings with 21 points. They will be looking to continue their winning streak when they play this week.

Celtic vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 335th meeting between Celtic and Hibernian. The hosts have won 193 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 60 times.

There have been 81 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors are undefeated in their last two games in this fixture after losing six of their previous seven.

Celtic are the highest-scoring side in the Scottish top-flight this season with a goal tally of 38.

The Bhoys have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction

Celtic's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this week. They are undefeated in their last five home games and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Hibernian are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in their seven games prior. They have, however, won just twice on the road all season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Hibernian

Celtic vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups at Celtic Park)