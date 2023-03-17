Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023 

Celtic host Hibernian in a Scottish Premiership matchday 29 fixture on Saturday (March 18).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 victory at Hearts in the Scottish Cup quarterfinals. Aaron Mooy and Kyogo Furuhashi scored first-half goals to give them a comfortable lead, while Cameron Carter-Vickers wrapped up the scoring ten minutes from time.

Hibernian, meanwhile, fell to a 4-1 home defeat to Rangers n the league despite taking an early lead. Connor Goldson's eighth-minute own goal put the Hibs ahead, but Rangers drew level almost immediately through James Tavernier's penalty. Antonio Colak scored a brace, while Fashion Sakala scored and provided an assist as Rangers completed the rout.

Celtic lead the way atop the standings with a nine-point advantage, having garnered 79 points from 28 games. Hibernian, meanwhile, are fourth with 40 points from 28 outings.

Celtic vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 73 previous occasions, with Celtic leading 47-7.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Celtic win 4-0 away.

Celtic are on a 21-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning 20, including the last 13.

Hibernian's defeat to Rangers snapped their seven-game unbeaten league run.

Celtic have scored at least twice in their last 17 games across competitions.

The hosts' last eight games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction

Celtic have been rampant all season and are on course for a domestic treble. The Bhoys are on a 13-game unbeaten streak, which does not look likely to end anytime soon.

Hibernian, meanwhile, are in the hunt for European qualification and will be eager to get back to winning ways, having seen their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Celtic, though, are the overwhelming favourites, and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Hibernian

Celtic vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves

