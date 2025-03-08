  • home icon
  Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Mar 08, 2025 04:10 GMT
Celtic FC v Dundee United FC - William Hill Premiership - Source: Getty
Celtic host Hibernian on Sunday in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Celtic and Hibernian trade tackles in the Scottish Cup quarter-final on Sunday at Celtic Park.

The hosts are coming off a 5-2 win at St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership last weekend. Jeffrey Schlupp and Arne Engeles scored either side of Declan John's third-minute strike to put the Hoops 2-1 up at the break.

Killian Philips equalised three minutes into the second half, but Hyun-Jun Yang made an immediate impact off the bench. He put the visitors 3-2 up midway through the second half before completing his brace in injury time after Daizen Maeda's 88th-minute goal.

Brendan Rodgers' side now shift their focus to the cup. They booked their spot at this stage with a 5-0 home thrashing of Raith Rovers in the previous round, while Hibernian qualified with a 1-0 win at Ayr.

Celtic vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Celtic have 60 wins from their last 98 head-to-head games with Hibernian, losing 14.
  • Their most recent clash in February saw Hibernian claim a 2-1 home win in the league.
  • Five of their last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.
  • Hibernian are unbeaten in 15 games across competitions, winning 11.
  • Nine of Celtic's last 10 competitive games have produced at least three goals, with seven witnessing goals at both ends.
  • Five of Hibernian's last seven away games have seen both sides score.
  • Celtic have won 12 of their last 13 home games across competitions, scoring at least twice 11 times.
Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction

Rangers' shock elimination at home to Queen's Park in the previous round leaves their Old Firm rivals as the heavy favourites to win this season's Scottish Cup. Celtic are the two-time defending champions.

However, standing in their way are an in-form Hibernian side who have simply forgotten how to lose. David Gray's side haven't tasted defeat in over three months and come into this game on a three-game winning streak, which was kicked off with a win over Celtic.

Nevertheless, expect Rodgers' side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Hibernian

Celtic vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals

Edited by Bhargav
