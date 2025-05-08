Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Celtic will host Hibernian at Celtic Park on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Scottish Premiership campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright season and have confirmed a fourth consecutive league title with a domestic treble next on the agenda as they take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final at the end of the season.

Ad

They played out a 1-1 draw against rivals Rangers in the Old Firm Derby last weekend, heading into the break a goal down before Adam Idah leveled the scores early in the second half.

Hibernian have also performed well this term and will register their highest points tally in seven seasons with wins in their final three matches. They beat Dundee United 3-1 in their last match, with efforts from Martin Boyle and Mykola Kukharevych handing the Hibs a two-goal lead at the interval before veteran striker Dwight Gayle came off the bench to seal the points late in the day.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit third in the table with 56 points from 35 matches and can guarantee continental football with a win on Saturday, while a point could also suffice.

Celtic vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 341 meetings between the two teams. Celtic have won 199 of those games while Hibernian have won 61 times, with their other 81 contests ending level.

The hosts have won six of their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

The Celts have the best offensive and defensive records in the Scottish top flight this term, with 103 goals scored and 23 conceded.

Hibernian, meanwhile, have the third-best offensive and defensive records in the division with 57 goals scored and 43 conceded.

Ad

Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction

Brendan Rodgers' men are undefeated in their last four matches, scoring 16 goals in that period. They have the best home record in the Premiership this season and will head into this one as sure-fire favorites.

Hibs have won four of their last five games and have lost just once in the league all year. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Hibernian

Celtic vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Celtic to score first: YES (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games in this fixture)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More