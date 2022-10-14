Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022 

Celtic and Hibernian will battle for three points in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (October 15).

The hosts hold a two-point lead at the league summit. The Bhoys have garnered 24 points from nine games in their quest to defend their league crown. Celtic fell to a 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg scored second-half goals to guide the visitors to all three points.

Hibernian, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at Dundee United last weekend, with Aziz Behich's 11th-minute strike proving to be the difference. The defeat left the Hibs second from bottom in the standings, having accrued just eight points from ten games.

Celtic vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 45 wins from their last 71 games against Hibernian, who have won just seven times, with 19 games ending in draws.

Their most recent meeting in February this year was a goalless stalemate.

Celtic have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five domestic games at home.

Hibernian have lost three of their last five games on the road this season.

Celtic have scored at least twice in seven of their last ten games against Hibernian.

Celtic have led at half-time in their four league games at home this season.

Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction

Celtic have had a campaign to forget so far in the UEFA Champions League, but it's an entirely different story domestically.

The Bhoys are on course to defend their league crown and will want to quickly put their continental woes behind them. Hibernian should not pose much of a threat considering the gulf in quality between the two teams.

Celtic rarely falter in league games where they are the overwhelming favourites, especially at home. Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Celtic should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Hibernian

Celtic vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Celtic to win the first half

Tip 5 - Celtic to score 2+ goals

