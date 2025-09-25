Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Celtic will host Hibernian at Celtic Park on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a result and continue their unbeaten league streaks.

Ad

Celtic earned a late 2-1 win over Kilmarnock in their last league game via Kelechi Iheanacho’s 96th-minute goal to mark their fourth win from five league games.

The defending champions have since picked up a win over Partick Thistle in the cup and a draw against Crvena zvezda in the Europa League to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games, and will be confident to continue in the same vein this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Hibernian, on the other hand, are unbeaten in five league games with four draws and a win, but fell to a defeat in the domestic cup against Rangers before their 2-2 draw with Falkirk in the league on Tuesday. The visitors finished in third place last season but will need to pick up points in the coming weeks to avoid falling lower on the league table.

Celtic vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 342 previous occasions going into this weekend's matchup. Celtic have won 200 of those meetings, and 81 have ended in draws, while Hibernian have won the remaining 61.

The hosts have scored a remarkable 22 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

The visitors have only won two of their last 10 meetings with Celtic, but have managed to score 10 goals across those games.

Celtic have the best defensive record in the Scottish top flight this season, having only conceded one goal after five games played.

Hibernian have the third-best offensive record and the joint-second worst defensive record in the league, having scored 10 goals and conceded nine in five games played.

Ad

Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction

The Celts are favorites going into the weekend and will only need to stay switched on to get all three points in front of their home fans.

Hibs will need a Herculean effort to get a result against a much stronger side and will need to be at their best to avoid a defeat.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Hibernian

Celtic vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last five domestic games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors’ last six games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More