Celtic vs Hibernian prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Celtic are back in action in the Scottish Premiership for the first time this year and will take on Hibernian at Celtic Park on Monday night.

The Celts ended last year in superb form as they chase rivals Rangers in the race for the title. They comfortably beat St Johnstone 3-1 in their last league outing and were so dominant that they could easily have scored five goals.

Celtic sit second in the Scottish Premiership with 45 points from 20 games, six points behind Rangers at the top of the table. They will be looking to pick up all three points next week as they aim to close the gap at the top of the table.

Hibernian also ended 2021 in good form as they went on a three-game winning streak in the league after winning just once in the 10 league games prior. They beat Dundee United 3-1 in their last game with Kevin Nisbet, Christopher Cadden and Jamie Murphy all getting on the scoresheet.

Hibernian sit fifth in the league table with 29 points and will be looking to continue their good form when they face Celtic on Monday.

Celtic vs Hibernian Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 75 meetings between Celtic and Hibernian. The hosts have won 46 of those games while the visitors have won just 10 times. There have been 19 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced up in a cup clash last month. Celtic won the game 2-1.

Celtic Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Hibernian Form Guide: W-W-W-D-L

Celtic vs Hibernian Team News

Celtic

Kyogo Furuhashi came off injured against St Johnstone and is expected to miss Monday's game. The Japan international joins David Turnbull, Karamoko Dembele, James Forrest, Christopher Jullien and Albian Ajeti on the injury list for Celtic.

Injured: David Turnbull, Karamoko Dembele, James Forrest, Kyogo Furuhashi, Christopher Jullien, Albian Ajeti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hibernian

Kyle Magennis and Sean Mackie are both injured and will not play on Monday. Melker Hallberg has recovered from his five-month injury layoff and should return to the squad.

Injured: Kyle Magennis, Sean Mackie

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Hibernian Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Liam Scales, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh; Nir Bitton, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic; Jota, Josip Juranovic, Liel Abada

Hibernian Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matt Macey; Lewis Stevenson, Paul Hanlon, Ryan Porteous; Josh Doig, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Josh Campbell, Christopher Cadden; Drey Wright; Martin Boyle, Kevin Nisbet

Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction

Celtic are performing brilliantly well at the moment. They are unbeaten in their last nine games and lost just one of their last 19 across all competitions. They are yet to lose at home all season and will therefore be relishing their chances ahead of Monday's game.

Hibernian are also in good form, with three consecutive wins and a four-game unbeaten run in the league. However, the trip to Celtic Park could prove too tough a test for the visitors.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Hibernian

