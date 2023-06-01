Celtic vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023 

Celtic will face Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the Hampden Park on Saturday in the 2022-23 Scottish Cup final.

The Celts have enjoyed a very solid campaign and will now be looking to crown it with a cup triumph this weekend. They joined the cup competition in the fourth round and have seen off teams including Greenock Morton, St. Mirren, Hearts and rival Rangers and now need one more win to secure a domestic treble.

Celtic are the record winners of the Scottish Cup, lifting the trophy on 40 different occasions. They last won the cup title back in the 2019-20 campaign when they also secured the domestic treble, a feat they will be looking to repeat this weekend.

Inverness play their football in the Scottish second tier and now have a pathway to Europe but must first find a way to defeat the irrepressible Celtic this weekend. They have faced two Scottish Premiership sides in the competition so far, beating Livingston and Kilmarnock in consecutive rounds.

Caley Thistle have knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup three times since the turn of the century, with their most recent triumph over the Bhoys coming back in 2015 when they picked up a 3-2 win in the semifinals of the competition.

Celtic vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between the two teams. Celtic have won 34 of those games while Inverness have won seven times. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The Celts have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last eight.

Inverness are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2014.

Celtic are the highest-scoring side in the Scottish top-flight this season with a goal tally of 114.

Caley Thistle picked up 30 points on away grounds in the Scottish Championship this season, the joint-highest in the competition.

Celtic vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle Prediction

Celtic's latest result ended a three-game winless run and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have lost their last two games away from home and will aim to bounce back when it matters the most.

Inverness' latest result ended an eight-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should however see the Celts win here.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Celtic vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

