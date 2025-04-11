Celtic vs Kilmarnock Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Celtic and Kilmarnock get round 33 of Scottish Premiership underway when they square off at Celtic Park on Saturday. Derek McInnes’ men currently hold the division’s worst point tally on the road (9) and will look to stun the hosts this weekend.

Despite a 1-0 defeat against St. Johnstone last time out, it has been another successful domestic campaign for Celtic as they are well on course to clinch a fourth consecutive Premiership title.

Brendan Rodgers’ side head into this weekend's clash with a 13-point lead over rivals Rangers in second place, having picked up 78 points from their 32 league matches so far.

With the Scottish Cup semi-final against St. Johnstone on the horizon, and having won the Scottish League Cup crown in December, Celtic will look to close the league on strong note and gather momentum as they look to complete a record-extending ninth domestic treble.

On the other hand, Kilmarnock returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out 10-man Motherwell 2-0, thanks to goals from Fraser Murray and Joe Wright at Rugby Park.

This was a much-needed result for McInnes’ men, who had failed to win their previous five matches, losing four and claiming one draw while conceding 12 goals and scoring four in that time.

Kilmarnock have picked up 35 points from their 32 Premiership matches so far to sit ninth in the league standings, level on points with 10th-placed Ross County.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having won 73 of the last 91 meetings between the two teams.

Kilmarnock have managed just eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 21 home games against McInnes’ men, claiming 17 wins and four draws since a 2-0 defeat in October 2012.

Kilmarnock are on a run of six back-to-back away losses and have failed to win their last 11 games on the road since a 2-1 victory over Hearts back in October.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Prediction

Celtic have dropped six points from their last three league matches and will be looking to bounce back this weekend ahead of their cup semi-final. Rodgers’ men have been imperious in the history of this fixture, and given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we are tipping them to secure all three points unscathed.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Kilmarnock

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Celtic (The hosts have led at half time in six of their last seven games against Kilmarnock)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

