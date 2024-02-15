Celtic vs Kilmarnock Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Celtic will face Kilmarnock at the Celtic Park on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have performed well in the league this season and are now targeting a third consecutive Premiership title. They picked up a 2-1 win over Hibernian in their last league outing, with Norwich City loanee Adam Idah scoring from the spot in either half to open his account for the club.

Celtic sit atop the Premiership standings with 61 points from 25 matches. They are level on points with rivals Rangers in second place and will be looking to pull clear with a win on Saturday.

Kilmarnock are also enjoying a solid run of results at the moment and are now pushing for continental football. They beat Livingston 1-0 in their last league outing, with Marley Watkins scoring the game-winner before beating Cove Rangers 2-0 in the Scottish Cup days later.

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 36 points from 25 games. They will now be looking to continue their strong run of form when they play at the weekend.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 257 meetings between Celtic and Kilmarnock. The hosts have won 174 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times. There have been 50 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won two of their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their previous 13.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Celts are the highest-scoring side in the Scottish top-flight this season with a goal tally of 57.

Only two of the Killie's nine league wins this season have come on the road.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Prediction

Celtic are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions. They have won their last four matches at Celtic Park and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash.

Kilmarnock have also won their last two matches and are unbeaten in their last five. They have, however, won just twice on the road all season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Kilmarnock

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)