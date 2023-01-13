Celtic vs Kilmarnock Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023

Reigning champions Celtic will square off against Kilmarnock at Hampden Park in the Scottish League Cup semifinals on Saturday (January 14).

Celtic overcame Motherwell 4-0 in the quarterfinals in October, thanks to Liel Abada, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi. Kilmarnock, meanwhile, beat Dundee United 2-1, thanks to strikes from Kyle Lafferty and Daniel Armstrong.

The two teams will be meeting for the second time in a week, as they locked horns in the Scottish Premiership last Saturday at Celtic Park. Jota gave them the lead in the 45th minute before an own goal from Ash Taylor helped Celtic to a 2-0 win.

SPFL @spfl th time in 9 years





Celtic vs Kilmarnock Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 244 times across competitions, including thrice in the League Cup.

Celtic have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 166 wins and just 30 losses.

The hosts have won their last four games against Kilmarnock, also keeping a clean sheet.

Celtic have been the better team in their League Cup meetings against Kilmarnock, winning two of three games. They won 5-0 when they last met in the competition in 2017. Kilmarnock's only win against Celtic in the Scottish Cup came in the final of the 2011 edition.

Celtic have scored four goals in both League Cup games this season, while Kilmarnock have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last four.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Prediction

The Bhoys have scored at least twice in six of their last seven meetings against Kilmarnock. They looked solid in their Scottish Premiership game on Saturday and are expected to continue their rich form.





Here's a reminder of the last time the Bhoys went to Hampden in the







Here's a reminder of the last time the Bhoys went to Hampden in the #ViaplayCup semi-final when James Forrest was the hero on the night!

Killie, meanwhile, have failed to score in their last four meetings against Celtic. Considering the recent form of both teams, Celtic should record another convincing win.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Kilmarnock

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Celtic to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Kyogo Furuhashi to score any time - Yes

