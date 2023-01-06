Celtic vs Kilmarnock Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

Celtic will welcome Kilmarnock to Celtic Park on matchday 21 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts are coming off a thrilling 2-2 draw at Rangers in the Old Firm derby on Monday. Both sides traded leads at various points, with Daizen Maeda, Ryan Kent, James Tavernier and Kyogo Furuhashi scoring to ensure the spoils were shared.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a less exciting goalless draw against ten-man St. Mirren at home. The Kille could not make their numerical advantage count, despite playing with an extra man for 83 minutes following Ethan Erhahon's early dismissal.

The draw left them in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 20 points from as many games. Celtic still lead the way at the summit with 55 points, nine ahead of their nearest challengers and city rivals Rangers.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 59 wins from their last 74 meetings against Kilmarnock. Nine games have ended in a draw, while Kilmarnock have won just six times.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Celtic run riot in a 5-0 away win.

The hosts are on 1 3-game unbeaten run in the league, with their draw against Rangers snapping their 12-game winning run.

Kilmarnock are winless in ten away league games this season and have the worst record on the road, having garnered just two points on their travels all season.

Nine of Celtic's last ten games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Celtic have scored at least twice in six or more of their last seven games against Kilmarnock.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Prediction

Celtic are well poised to defend their league crown and will want to get back to winning ways following their stalemate in the derby. Kilmarnock, meanwhile, are heavy underdogs and could defend compactly to limit the attacking threat of their star-studded hosts.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Celtic should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Celtic to win both halves

Tip 4 - Over 3.5 goals

