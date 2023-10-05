Celtic vs Kilmarnock Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2023 

Celtic and Kilmarnock will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday eight clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat on home turf against Lazio in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. They went ahead through Kyogo Furuhashi's 12th-minute strike but Matias Vecino drew the Italians level just before the half-hour mark. Pedro stepped off the bench to score a last-gasp winner for the Biancocelesti in the fifth minute of injury time.

Celtic will turn their attention back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a dramatic 2-1 away win over Motherwell.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against St. Mirren on home turf. Bradley Lyons put them ahead in the 19th minute, while Kyle Mcgennis' own goal drew the game level just past the hour-mark.

The draw left the Killie in eighth spot in the table, with seven points to show for their efforts in as many games. Celtic still hold a four-point advantage at the summit of the standings.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 70 wins from their last 91 games against Kilmarnock, losing eight and drawing 13.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2023 when Kilmarnock claimed a shock 1-0 home win to eliminate Celtic from the Scottish League Cup.

Kilmarnock are winless in their last six games in all competitions, drawing and losing three games each in this sequence.

Four of Celtic's last five games in all competitions have produced at least three goals.

Five of Kilmarnock's last six games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Celtic are on a 47-game unbeaten run at home in the league since January 2021 (40 wins).

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Prediction

Celtic are seemingly cruising to another league crown, although the Hoops have been far from their best. They will return to home comforts in the league after almost a month away and revenge will also be on their minds after their shock ouster by Kilmarnock in the League Cup.

The visitors' run of six games without a win highlights the size of the task in front of them and they are heavily unfancied to leave with anything.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves