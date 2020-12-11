Celtic vs Kilmarnock prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

This weekend sees action continue in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic playing host to Kilmarnock on Sunday.
Celtic are 13 points behind league leaders Rangers, but with two games in hand, they’ll be hoping to slash that lead this weekend by overcoming seventh-placed Kilmarnock.
Celtic vs Kilmarnock Head-to-Head
Celtic have not been in the best form as of late. Neil Lennon’s men have only won one domestic match since 4 October, a 4-1 victory at Motherwell in early November.
Their most recent Scottish Premiership games have both finished in draws, with Mohamed Elyounoussi rescuing a point with a late goal last week against St Johnstone.
However, despite being eliminated from the Europa League, they did pick up a decent win this Thursday. Celtic defeated Lille 3-2 at Celtic Park, which should give them some confidence heading into this weekend.
Kilmarnock, meanwhile, have not been in the best form. They’ve won one of their last five matches, a 3-1 win over Ross County on 21 November. Their last match saw them defeated 1-0 by Hamilton Academical, and they’ve lost more games (nine) than they’ve won (five) this season.
The last time these two sides played, the match finished 1-1. However, it was the only point Kilmarnock have taken off Celtic recently, as the Bhoys had previously won their last five games against them.
Celtic form guide: L-L-L-D-W
Kilmarnock form guide: L-W-W-W-L
Celtic vs Kilmarnock Team News
Celtic will be without James Forrest and Michael Johnston, who are rehabbing injuries to the ankle and knee respectively. Outside of that, they should have a full-strength squad to call upon.
Injured: James Forrest, Michael Johnston
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Kilmarnock are currently in luck, as they have no players unavailable or doubtful due to injuries. However, they will be without defenders Stuart Findlay and Clevid Dikamona, who are both suspended following red cards.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Stuart Findlay, Clevid Dikamona
Celtic vs Kilmarnock Predicted XI
Celtic predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vasilios Barkas, Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Julien, Shane Duffy, Jeremie Frimpong, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Diego Laxalt, David Turnbull, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Odsonne Eduoard
Kilmarnock predicted XI (4-4-2): Danny Rogers, Aaron McGowan, Kirk Broadfoot, Zeno Rossi, Brandon Haunstrup, Rory McKenzie, Gary Dicker, Aaron Tshibola, Mitchell Pinnock, Eamonn Brophy, Nicke Kabamba
Celtic vs Kilmarnock Prediction
Celtic’s form had been on a slump of sorts recently, but their win over Lille on Thursday could be the kickstart that they needed.
On paper at least, they’re a far stronger side than Kilmarnock, who simply can’t match the likes of Laxalt, Eduoard and Elyounoussi. A comfortable Celtic win should be expected in this encounter.
Prediction: Celtic 3-0 KilmarnockPublished 11 Dec 2020, 18:03 IST