Celtic vs Kilmarnock prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

This weekend sees action continue in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic playing host to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Celtic are 13 points behind league leaders Rangers, but with two games in hand, they’ll be hoping to slash that lead this weekend by overcoming seventh-placed Kilmarnock.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Head-to-Head

Celtic have not been in the best form as of late. Neil Lennon’s men have only won one domestic match since 4 October, a 4-1 victory at Motherwell in early November.

Their most recent Scottish Premiership games have both finished in draws, with Mohamed Elyounoussi rescuing a point with a late goal last week against St Johnstone.

However, despite being eliminated from the Europa League, they did pick up a decent win this Thursday. Celtic defeated Lille 3-2 at Celtic Park, which should give them some confidence heading into this weekend.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, have not been in the best form. They’ve won one of their last five matches, a 3-1 win over Ross County on 21 November. Their last match saw them defeated 1-0 by Hamilton Academical, and they’ve lost more games (nine) than they’ve won (five) this season.

The last time these two sides played, the match finished 1-1. However, it was the only point Kilmarnock have taken off Celtic recently, as the Bhoys had previously won their last five games against them.

Celtic form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Advertisement

Kilmarnock form guide: L-W-W-W-L

💬 "Hopefully, this is the catalyst. There’s a long way to go in the season and a lot of work to be done but it’s not beyond us at all. We’re very determined to turn things around very quickly for everyone involved at the club."#CELLOSC #CelticFC🍀https://t.co/zwQF6ylRCb — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 11, 2020

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Team News

Celtic will be without James Forrest and Michael Johnston, who are rehabbing injuries to the ankle and knee respectively. Outside of that, they should have a full-strength squad to call upon.

Injured: James Forrest, Michael Johnston

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kilmarnock are currently in luck, as they have no players unavailable or doubtful due to injuries. However, they will be without defenders Stuart Findlay and Clevid Dikamona, who are both suspended following red cards.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Stuart Findlay, Clevid Dikamona

🎥 International subscribers

🎧 UK subscribers

❌ No PPV



📺 https://t.co/O5csVHEk8c pic.twitter.com/f8SIqqBQ48 — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) December 10, 2020

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Predicted XI

Advertisement

Celtic predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vasilios Barkas, Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Julien, Shane Duffy, Jeremie Frimpong, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Diego Laxalt, David Turnbull, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Odsonne Eduoard

Kilmarnock predicted XI (4-4-2): Danny Rogers, Aaron McGowan, Kirk Broadfoot, Zeno Rossi, Brandon Haunstrup, Rory McKenzie, Gary Dicker, Aaron Tshibola, Mitchell Pinnock, Eamonn Brophy, Nicke Kabamba

Celtic vs Kilmarnock Prediction

Celtic’s form had been on a slump of sorts recently, but their win over Lille on Thursday could be the kickstart that they needed.

On paper at least, they’re a far stronger side than Kilmarnock, who simply can’t match the likes of Laxalt, Eduoard and Elyounoussi. A comfortable Celtic win should be expected in this encounter.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Kilmarnock