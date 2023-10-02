Celtic vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2023

Celtic will welcome Lazio to the Celtic Park in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 away loss at Feyenoord in their campaign opener last month and will look to bounce back to winning ways in their first home game of the campaign.

The visitors earned a point at home against Atletico Madrid in their campaign opener thanks to goalkeeper Ivan Provedel's heroics. The Italian keeper scored a header in the dying seconds of the game to equalize for his team as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have recorded wins in their two Scottish Premiership games since a 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord, including a 2-1 away win at Motherwell on Saturday. Late drama ensued in the match as two goals were scored in added time, including the winner from Matt O'Riley.

The visitors suffered a 2-0 away loss at AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday and will look to produce an improved performance in this match.

Celtic vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice thus far, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League. The hosts have a 100% record in these meetings, recording 2-1 home and away wins.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last five games in all competitions, recording four wins.

The visitors, meanwhile, have recorded just one win in their last five games, suffering two defeats and drawing the remaining two games.

Celtic are winless in their last 10 Champions League games, including qualifiers. Lazio, meanwhile, are winless in their last five games.

Celtic vs Lazio Prediction

The Bhoys have an unbeaten record at home this season, recording two wins in three games. They have kept clean sheets in their last two home games as well. Brendan Rodgers will have to make do without Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm, who were sent off just five minutes apart in the loss against Feyenoord.

Nat Phillips returned from an injury spell and came off the bench in the win over Motherwell, so is likely to start here. Cameron Carter-Vickers remains sidelined with an injury.

The Biancocelesti have just one win in their last five games in all competitions and have suffered three defeats in their four away games. Maurizio Sarri has a full-strength squad for the trip to Glasgow as Alessio Romagnoli played in the defeat to Milan despite a nose fracture.

The hosts have a 100% record against their Italian rivals and will look to continue that record in this match. Nonetheless, Lazio have a strong squad and will not go down without a fight. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Celtic 1-1 Lazio

Celtic vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Matt O'Riley to score or assist any time - Yes