Celtic vs Livingston Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Celtic and Livingston will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership round three clash on Saturday (August 23rd). The game will be played at Celtic Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a tepid goalless draw against Kairat at the same venue in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie in midweek. The Hoops will shift their focus to the league scene, where their last game saw them claim maximum points with a 2-0 away win over Aberdeen.

Livingston, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup round of 16. Thibault Klidje and Josh Mulligan scored in either half to help their side advance to the next round. The Lions' last league game saw them claim a 3-1 home win over Falkirk.

The win left them in third spot in the standings, having garnered four points from two games. Celtic are joint-top on six points.

Celtic vs Livingston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 31 wins from the last 40 head-to-head games. Livingston were victorious twice, while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2024 when Celtic claimed a 3-0 away win.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Celtic have won the last eight head-to-head games on the bounce, scoring at least two goals in each victory.

The same number of goals have been scored in the first and second halves in four of Livingston's last five games.

Eight of the last 11 head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Celtic vs Livingston Prediction

Celtic were far from their best in their draw against Kairat Almaty despite being the heavy favorites. Brendan Rodgers' side are likely to prioritize the return leg in Kazakhstan, although their fans will be expecting an immediate response here.

Livingston have made an impressive start to the season, winning four of their first six games before their home loss over the weekend.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Livingston

Celtic vs Livingston Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves

