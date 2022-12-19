Celtic vs Livingston Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21, 2022

Celtic will entertain Livingston at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premier League on Wednesday (December 21).

The hosts maintained their unbeaten run in the league, as they resumed their campaign following the international break with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen, thanks to Callum McGregor's 87th-minute winner. Celtic remain nine points clear of second-placed Rangers.

Livingston, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three league games and are coming off a 1-1 draw against Hearts in November. Their previous league game against Dundee United was postponed due to cold weather conditions, rendering the pitch unplayable.

Celtic have a packed schedule, as they will be playing their second game in four games, while Livingston play their first game in two weeks and will be well-rested.

Celtic vs Livingston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 33 times across competitions. Since their first meeting in the 2001-02 Scottish Premiership, the hosts lead 24-2, while seven games have ended in draws.

The hosts have won their last two meetings against Livingston, scoring three in each game. They drew goalless in their last meeting with Livingston.

Celtic have won their last nine league games, while Livingston are unbeaten in their last three games. Their last defeat in the league came at home against Celtic in October.

Celtic have kept clean sheets in five of their last six Premiership games.

The hosts have the best attacking and defending record in the competition, scoring 51 goals and conceding 13 times.

Livingston have the third-worst attacking record in the league, scoring just 15 goals in as many games.

Celtic vs Livingston Prediction

The Bhoys are unbeaten in the league campaign and have a 100% record at home. They have not lost at home against Livingston and are expected to produce a strong display.

When Celtic needed a hero, the skipper stepped up!

The Lions, meanwhile, have played well in recent games and travel to Glasgow with a two-week break. However, given their poor record against Celtic, the hosts should win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 2-0 Livingston

Celtic vs Livingston Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Celtic to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Kyogo Furuhashi to score any time - Yes

