Celtic vs Livingston Prediction and Betting Tips | December 23rd 2023 

Celtic will host Livingston at the Celtic Park on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Premiership campaign.

The home side enjoyed a brilliant start to their league campaign but have struggled for results in the competition in recent weeks. They were beaten 2-0 by Hearts in their last match, finding themselves two goals down at the half-hour mark and failing to find a way back into the game despite dominating proceedings for nearly the entirety of the second half.

Celtic sit atop the league table with 42 points from 18 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Livingston meanwhile have failed to impress in the Scottish top-flight this season and are now staring down the relegation barrel as they head into the second half of the regular season. They played out a goalless draw against Kilmarnock in their last match and had an opportunity to clinch a late winner from the spot but failed to convert as Bruce Anderson struck the woodwork with his effort.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Premiership standings with just 11 points from 17 games and will be desperate to add to that tally on Saturday.

Celtic vs Livingston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between Celtic and Livingston. The hosts have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Celtic are the highest-scoring side in the Scottish top-flight this season with a goal tally of 43.

Livingston are the lowest-scoring side in the Premiership this season with a goal tally of just 10.

Celtic vs Livingston Prediction

Celtic have lost two of their last three games after losing just one of their previous five. They have, however, lost just one of their last eight home matches and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash.

Livingston are without a win in their last nine games, with eight of those games ending in defeat. They have lost their last five away matches on the bounce and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Livingston

Celtic vs Livingston Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)