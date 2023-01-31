Celtic vs Livingston Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2023

Celtic and Livingston will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 24 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Dundee United. Jota and Aaron Mooy scored within five second-half minutes to help the Bhoys claim maximum points.

Livingston had to share the spoils in a goalless encounter with Hearts on home turf.

The draw left the Lions in fourth spot, having garnered 32 points from 22 matches. Celtic remain at the summit of the table with 64 points to show for their efforts in 23 matches. They also hold a nine-point advantage over Old Firm rivals Rangers in second place.

Celtic vs Livingston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 22 wins from their last 31 matches against Livingston. Two matches ended in a win for Wednesday's visitors, while seven games finished all square.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2022 when Celtic claimed a 2-1 victory on home turf.

Livingston are on a six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. They have also won their last three away games, scoring two goals or more on each occasion.

Celtic are on a 13-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. They have won each of their last five competitive fixtures, scoring two or more goals and keeping a clean sheet in each win.

Celtic have led at halftime in each of their last six home games in all competitions.

Five of Livingston's last seven competitive fixtures have produced less than three goals.

Celtic vs Livingston Prediction

Livingston have been one of the revelations of the season and are pushing for European qualification. Their six-game unbeaten run puts them in the right frame of mind, while they have also won their last three away games.

Making it four on the bounce will be a tough ask against a Celtic side that are on course for a clean sweep of all domestic trophies. The defending champions are firmly in control of the title race and will be keen to maintain or extend their current nine-point advantage.

Livingston's good run of form could make them tricky opponents but we expect Celtic to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Livingston

Celtic vs Livingston Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score 2+ goals

Tip 5 - Celtic to win both halves

