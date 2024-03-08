Celtic vs Livingston Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Celtic will welcome Livingston to Celtic Park for a Scottish Cup quarterfinal tie on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat away to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. Jorge Grant broke the deadlock from the spot in the 43rd minute while Lawrence Shankland doubled their lead 11 minutes after the break.

Livingston, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to St. Johnstone. Andrew Shinnie and Nicholas Clark scored in either half to ensure the two sides canceled each other out.

The Livi will turn their focus to the cup where they booked their spot at this stage with a 4-3 away win after extra time against Partick Thistle. Celtic qualified for this round with a 2-0 away victory over St. Mirren in the round of 16.

Celtic vs Livingston Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 28 wins and seven draws in the last 37 head-to-head games while Livingston were victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Celtic claimed a 2-0 home win.

Celtic have won the last six head-to-head games, scoring at least two goals on each occasion.

Four of Livingston's last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Celtic's defeat to Hearts ended their 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions (10 wins).

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Celtic vs Livingston Prediction

Celtic's poor campaign continued last weekend as they missed the opportunity to go top of the table following their defeat to Hearts. The Scottish Cup is the only competition in which Brendan Rodgers' side have their destiny in their hands and despite their current struggles, they will be expected to sail through to the last four.

Livingston have overachieved by getting this far and anything beyond this would be seen as a bonus. They are the heavy underdogs here and their status means they have nothing to lose.

Celtic's struggles mean victory here cannot be taken for granted. However, they have vastly superior talent and we are backing the home side to cruise into the semifinal with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Livingston

Celtic vs Livingston Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves