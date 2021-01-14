Celtic vs Livingston prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Celtic will host high-flying Livingston at Celtic Park on Saturday in a matchday 24 fixture in the Scotland Premiership.

The hosts currently sit in second place on the table, a massive 21 points behind arch-rivals Rangers (albeit with three games in hand), while Livingston are in 5th spot, having garnered 30 points from 21 matches to date.

Celtic were held to a 1-1 draw against Hibernian in their last fixture on Monday. Livingston picked up an impressive 3-1 victory at home to Ross County a day earlier.

Celtic vs Livingston Head-to-Head

Celtic have the much better record in previous matches against Livingston. The Bhoys have eight wins and three draws from 12 games in the past, scoring 29 and conceding just nine.

Livingston were victorious on just one previous occasion.

Their most recent clash came last September, on matchday 8 of the season. It was a five-goal thriller which Celtic managed to win 3-2

Celtic form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Advertisement

Livingston form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Celtic vs Livingston Team News

Celtic

Celtic recently went on a controversial training trip to Dubai and returned with defender Christopher Jullien testing positive for COVID-19.

This forced majority of the first-team and training staff into isolation last week and their squad against Hibs was made up of mostly youth team players.

The rest of the squad tested negative but had to enter mandatory self-isolation, having been deemed 'close contacts' with Jullien.

Manager Neil Lennon should return to the bench for the visit of Livingston, along with the rest of his first-team squad.

The defending champions will, however, be without James Forrest who is still out with an ankle injury.

Defender Nir Bitton is also suspended following his dismissal in the Old Firm derby defeat on 2 January.

Injuries: James Forrest, Christopher Jullien

Suspension: Nir Bitton

Livingston

The visitors have two players ruled out for the trip to the capital. Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Litgow (Hip) are both sidelined with injuries.

There are no suspension worries for manager David Martindale.

Injuries: Keaghan Jacobs, Alan Litgow

Suspension: none

Celtic vs Livingston Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Valis Barkas (GK); Diego Laxalt, Kris Ajer, Shane Duffy, Jeremie Frimpong; Ismaila Soro; Mohamed Elyounoussi, David Thurnbull, Ryan Christie; Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths

Livingston Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Stryjek (GK); Ciaron Brown, Jon Guthrie, Efe Ambrose, Nicky Devlin; Jason Holt, Marvin Bartley; Craig Sibbald, Scott Pittman, Josh Mulin; Scott Robinson

Celtic vs Livingston Prediction

Advertisement

Celtic have all but lost hope of making it 10 league titles in a row and they will have their work cut out against an inspired Livingston side.

The Lions are currently on an eight-game winning run in all competitions and will fancy their chances against an out-of-sorts Celtic.

🆕| Tonight's game with Aberdeen has been postponed. — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) January 13, 2021

The visitors had their midweek fixture against Aberdeen postponed, giving them extra rest time but Celtic's superior firepower could help them post a narrow victory on home soil.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Livingston