Celtic vs Livingston prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Celtic welcome Livingston to Celtic Park in their Scottish Premiership second phase Group A fixture.

Rangers have already won the league title and with five games to go, the hosts will be hoping to secure a second-placed finish this campaign. They recorded a 3-0 win over Falkirk in their Scottish Cup fixture over the weekend.

Livingston have just one win in their last eight league fixtures but secured a place in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after a 2-1 win over Raith.

🏆 Here are your post-split Premiership fixtures.



📺 @ScotlandSky have initially selected:



📅 May 2nd: @RangersFC v @CelticFC

📅 May 15th @RangersFC v @AberdeenFC



Further matches may be selected in due course. — SPFL (@spfl) March 22, 2021

Celtic vs Livingston Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 15 times across all competitions since 2004. The hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture and have recorded nine wins as compared to one win for the visitors.

They have also shared the spoils on five occasions so far, with two of these draws coming in this campaign. They played two back-to-back draws in January, with the game at Celtic Park ending in a goalless draw and they played out a 2-2 draw at the Almondvale Stadium five days later.

Celtic form guide across all competitions: W-D-D-W-L

Livingston form guide across all competitions: W-D-W-L-L

Celtic vs Livingston Team News

Celtic

Interim manager John Kennedy won't be able to call upon defender Christopher Jullien, who has been ruled out for the season on account of a knee injury.

James Forrest returned to the fold with a goal against Falkirk in the cup fixture and should start here as well.

💪 The Bhoys are back together at Lennoxtown and hard at work as we prepare for #CELLIV ✅#CelticFC 🍀 pic.twitter.com/n3O91SVP7a — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) April 6, 2021

Injured: Christopher Jullien

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Livingston

The Lions are set to be without the services of Keaghan Jacobs and striker Gavin Reilly for this game. Reilly is a long-term absentee with a hamstring issue, while Jacobs is expected to be back by month-end.

Hey @spfl 👋🏼



We think you somehow managed to miss this cracker from @OfficialJET10 for your Goal of the Month poll for March🚀 https://t.co/jD5S5Leh6S pic.twitter.com/UDTzEGUhWK — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) April 7, 2021

Injured: Keaghan Jacobs, Gavin Reilly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Livingston Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Scott Bain; Jonjoe Kenny, Stephen Welsh, Kristoffer Ajer, Diego Laxalt; David Turnbull, Scott Brown; Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, James Forrest; Leigh Griffiths

Livingston Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robby McCrorie; Nicky Devlin, Jon Guthrie, Efe Ambrose, Jack Fitzwater; Jason Holt, Marvin Bartley; Craig Sibbald, Scott Pittman, Josh Mullin; Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Celtic vs Livingston Prediction

The Bhoys have struggled in front of goal in their recent league games and have scored just three goals in their last five outings. They got back to scoring ways in the cup fixture though, scoring three in 23 minutes in the second half.

The visitors have struggled at both ends of the pitch and have scored six and conceded eight in their last six games across all competitions.

Given Celtic's superior record against the West Lothian side, we predict a win for the hosts.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Livingston.