Celtic vs Livingston prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Celtic FC invite Livingston to Celtic Park in Scottish Premier League action on Saturday.

The hosts have recorded four wins in a row in the league and overcame Hibernian in their away game in midweek. Livingston dropped points for the first time in three games as they played a 1-1 draw in their home game on Thursday.

Celtic are just two points behind league leaders Rangers while Livingston find themselves in ninth place with 11 points.

Celtic vs Livingston Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 17 times so far with all of their meetings coming in the Scottish Premier League. The hosts have recorded 10 wins in this fixture while Livingston have just two wins to their name.

The spoils have been shared five times in this fixture, with three of them coming in the last six encounters.

They last met in league action in September at Almondvale Stadium, with the game ending in a 1-0 win for the then hosts with Andrew Shinnie's early goal being the difference in the game.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Livingston form guide (Scottish Premier League): D-W-W-L-L

Celtic vs Livingston Team News

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien and James Forrest continue to be on the sidelines with injuries. Jullien has returned to training but is not match-fit yet. Forrest is also back in training and faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injured: Karamoko Dembele, Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien

Doubtful: James Forrest

Suspended: None

Livingston

On-loan Liverpool player Adam Lewis has been ruled out with a broken foot while Andrew Shinnie is closing in on his return from an ankle injury but will miss the game. James Penrice is ruled out with a foot injury while goalkeeper Daniel Barden is undergoing cancer treatment.

Ben Williamson picked up a straight red card in the 1-1 draw against Dundee United and is suspended for the game.

Injured: Adam Lewis, Andrew Shinnie, James Penrice, Daniel Barden

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ben Williamson

Celtic vs Livingston Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Josip Juranovic; Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, David Turnbull; Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Giorgos Giakoumakis

Livingston Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maksymilian Stryjek; Sean Kelly, Jack Fitzwater, Ayo Obileye, Nicky Devlin; Jason Holt, Keaghan Jacobs; Alan Forrest, Odin Bailey, Scott Pittman; Bruce Anderson

Celtic vs Livingston Prediction

Celtic are the highest-scoring side in the league and are on a four-game winning streak at the moment. Livingston played out a draw in their previous outing and when they travel to Glasgow on Saturday, they are expected to struggle against the hosts.

We believe Celtic will secure a decisive victory over Livingston.

Prediction: Celtic 2-0 Livingston

