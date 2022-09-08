Celtic vs Livingston prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23 

Celtic will welcome Livingston to Celtic Park for a matchday seven game in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a harrowing 3-0 away defeat at home to Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League opener. All three goals came after the break, with Eden Hazard scoring and providing an assist to guide the defending champions to a comfortable win.

Livingston, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 1-0 home win against Hearts in league action last weekend. Cristian Montano's 28th-minute goal was enough to separate the two teams.

Celtic will look to keep their 100% record in the league intact, having won all six games so far to hold a five-point lead at the summit. Livingston are seventh in the standings and have nine points to show for their efforts after six games.

Celtic vs Livingston Head-to-Head

Celtic have won 20 of their last 29 games against Livingston. Seven games ended in draws, while Saturday's visitors have just twice.

Their most recent meeting came in March, where goals from Daizen Maeda, James Forrest and a Nicky Devlin own goal helped Celtic to a 3-1 away win.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Livingston form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Celtic vs Livingston Team News

Celtic

Carl Starfelt and Yosuke Ideguchi have been ruled out with injury.

Injured: Carl Starfelt, Yosuke Ideguchi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Livingston

Bruce Anderson and Tom Parkes have been ruled out with fitness concerns.

Injured: Bruce Anderson, Tom Parkes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Celtic vs Livingston Predicted XIs

Celtic (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Moritz Jenz, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, David Turnbull; Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada

Livingston (4-3-2-1): Shamal George (GK); Cristian Montano, Sean Kelly, Ayo Obileye, Nicky Devlin; Isma, Scott Pittman, Jason Holt; James Penrice, Stephane Omeonga, Joel Nouble

Celtic vs Livingston Prediction

Celtic enter the game as the overwhelming favourites and will expect to cruise to a comfortable win in front of their fans.

Livingston have nothing to lose and are likely to defend compactly to try and limit the space afforded to their hosts. However, the wide difference in quality between the two teams means Celtic are likely to claim a convincing victory.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Livingston

