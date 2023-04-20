Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023 

Celtic and Motherwell battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 33 fixture on Saturday (April 22).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 win at Kilmarnock at the weekend. All five goals were scored in an eventful first half, with Kyogo Furuhashi breaking the deadlock before missing a 22nd-minute penalty.

Motherwell, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home against Dundee United. They went ahead in the 22nd minute, courtesy of Kevin van Veen, but second-half goals from Ilmari Niskanen and Jamie McGrath saw the visitors claim maximum points.

The defeat left the Steelmen in eighth spot, having garnered 36 points from 32 games. Celtic still lead the way at the summit with 91 points. They hold a 12-point advantage over second-placed Rangers.

Celtic vs Motherwell Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 84th meeting between the two sides, with Celtic leading 64-7.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw Celtic claim a 2-1 away win.

Celtic are on a 25-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning 24 times, and are on a 17-game winning streak.

Five of Motherwell's last six away games have had goals at both ends.

Celtic have scored at least twice in their last 21 games across competitions.

The hosts have led at half-time in four of their last six competitive outings.

Their last five meetings with Motherwell have produced at least three goals.

Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction

Celtic's title procession is all but a foregone conclusion, with the defending champions having an almost unassailable lead at the summit.

The club's focus will turn to breaking their record points total of 106 set in 2017. The Bhoys need to win their remaining six games to break this total, and their current form suggests that could be done. Motherwell, for their part, have little left to play for, but they will aim to register a few more points on the board to stave off relegation.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Celtic 4-1 Motherwell

Celtic vs Motherwell Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves

Tip 5 - Celtic to score over 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes