Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

Celtic will host Motherwell in a matchday nine fixture on Saturday (October 1) in the Scottish Premiership, which returns after a two-week break.

The hosts will be keen to bounce back from a disappointing 2-0 defeat at St. Mirren a fortnight ago. Mark O'Hara and Jonah Ayunga scored in either half to inspire St. Mirren to a shock win.

The defeat extended Celtic's winless run to three games across competitions and cut their lead at the league summit to two points.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC This Saturday’s matchday programme is a special tribute edition to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Celtic legend, Jock Stein .



Motherwell, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat to Hearts at home. Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring in the first half before Alan Forrest completed the rout with a second-half brace.

Celtic vs Motherwell Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 61 wins from their previous 80 clashes with Motherwell, who have seven wins.

Their most recent meeting came in May, where Celtic went on a rampage in a 6-0 win en-route to claiming a 52nd league crown.

The Bhoys are on a 12-game winning run against Motherwell.

Motherwell have failed to score in four of their last five meetings with the league leaders..

Celtic are yet to concede at home in the league this season.

Motherwell have the second-best away record in the league this season.

Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction

Celtic suffered a rare defeat a fortnight ago, which means they have failed to win their last two league games. Ange Postecoglou will hope to arrest that slide as the Hoops seek maximum points to maintain their lead over Rangers at the summit.

Celtic Football Club @CelticFC "There are a lot of games, a lot of big games in different competitions, so as a squad we’re ready to go and hit it head on, and hopefully get the results, and more importantly the performances that we need."



#CELMOT | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG "There are a lot of games, a lot of big games in different competitions, so as a squad we’re ready to go and hit it head on, and hopefully get the results, and more importantly the performances that we need." 💬 "There are a lot of games, a lot of big games in different competitions, so as a squad we’re ready to go and hit it head on, and hopefully get the results, and more importantly the performances that we need."#CELMOT | #cinchPrem | #COYBIG 🍀

Motherwell, meanwhile, have been one of the league's best travellers and are only behind Celtic in terms of points garnered on the road this season. However, their trip to the capital is a daunting task, with the Steelmen having lost their last 13 games at the Celtic Stadium.

Celtic have been rampant at home this term, so they should continue their strong start and eke out another comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Motherwell

Celtic vs Motherwell Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - No

Tip 3 - Celtic to lead in the first half

Tip 4 - Over 3.5 goals

Bold tip - Celtic to win and over 3.5 goals

