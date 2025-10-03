Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Celtic and Motherwell will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday seven clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at Celtic Park.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a controversial 2-0 defeat against Braga at this same venue in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. They went behind to Ricardo Horta's 20th-minute strike while Gabri Martinez doubled the visitors' lead with five minutes left on the clock.
The Hoops will turn their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them held to a goalless draw at home to Hibernian.
Motherwell, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 home win over Aberdeen. The game was seemingly set to finish as a goalless stalemate, but a dramatic end saw second-half substitutes Johnny Koutroumbis and Apostolos Stametelopoulos score injury-time goals to help their side claim all three points.
The victory took the Steelmen to fourth spot in the standings, having garnered eight points from six games. Celtic are second on 14 points.
Celtic vs Motherwell Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Celtic have 82 wins from the last 111 head-to-head games. Motherwell were victorious 11 times, while 18 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Celtic claimed a 3-1 away win.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Motherwell have made a 12-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (five wins).
- Five of Celtic's last seven competitive games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Five of Celtic's six home games this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction
Celtic were on the end of a controversial VAR decision in their defeat to Braga. That loss made it three games without a win on the bounce for Brendan Rodgers' side, and they find themselves playing catch-up in their title defense.
Motherwell have made a bright start to the season, and this will give them confidence that they can register a first head-to-head win in almost a decade.
Despite that, we are backing the hosts to claim a multi-goal win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Motherwell
Celtic vs Motherwell Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Celtic to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Celtic/Celtic