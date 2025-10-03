Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Celtic and Motherwell will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday seven clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at Celtic Park.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a controversial 2-0 defeat against Braga at this same venue in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. They went behind to Ricardo Horta's 20th-minute strike while Gabri Martinez doubled the visitors' lead with five minutes left on the clock.

The Hoops will turn their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them held to a goalless draw at home to Hibernian.

Ad

Trending

Motherwell, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-0 home win over Aberdeen. The game was seemingly set to finish as a goalless stalemate, but a dramatic end saw second-half substitutes Johnny Koutroumbis and Apostolos Stametelopoulos score injury-time goals to help their side claim all three points.

The victory took the Steelmen to fourth spot in the standings, having garnered eight points from six games. Celtic are second on 14 points.

Celtic vs Motherwell Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 82 wins from the last 111 head-to-head games. Motherwell were victorious 11 times, while 18 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Celtic claimed a 3-1 away win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Motherwell have made a 12-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (five wins).

Five of Celtic's last seven competitive games have produced fewer than three goals.

Five of Celtic's six home games this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ad

Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction

Celtic were on the end of a controversial VAR decision in their defeat to Braga. That loss made it three games without a win on the bounce for Brendan Rodgers' side, and they find themselves playing catch-up in their title defense.

Motherwell have made a bright start to the season, and this will give them confidence that they can register a first head-to-head win in almost a decade.

Ad

Despite that, we are backing the hosts to claim a multi-goal win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Motherwell

Celtic vs Motherwell Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Celtic/Celtic

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More