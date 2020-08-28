Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2019-20

Defending champions Celtic are set to host a struggling Motherwell side on Sunday as Scottish Premiership action returns to Celtic Park.

Neil Lennon's side faced heartbreak in the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Champions League after a defeat to seventh-placed Hungarian club Ferencvarosi TC. Celtic's Ryan Christie cancelled out the visitors' seventh-minute opener in the second half. Despite a lion's share of possession and shots, the Bhoys were sent crashing out after a late winner from Norwegian forward Tokmac Nguen.

Motherwell, on the other hand, have endured a poor start to the league campaign as they sit on two points and are yet to win a fixture. The Steelmen were mighty impressive season last year as they finished third, proving themselves to be the best of the rest after Scottish giants. They registered most wins (14) than anyone else barring Celtic and Rangers.

Manager Neil Lennon held his pre-match news conference at Lennoxtown this morning.



🗣 “It will be a tough game (on Sunday). Stephen (Robinson) has got some exuberance in his side but it’s a game we want to get back to winning ways.” #CELMOT pic.twitter.com/iWzeG2H4BX — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 28, 2020

Celtic, currently in fourth place after seeing their games postponed after violating the COVID-19 guidelines, will look to make up lost ground on league leaders Rangers. They sit on seven points from three games, five above their upcoming opponents with two games in hand as they chase their tenth successive Scottish title.

Celtic vs Motherwell Head-to-Head

Lennon's side have been dominant against Motherwell in the past

The Bhoys and the Steelmen have locked horns on 98 previous occasions, during which Celtic have undisputedly enjoyed more success. They have won a staggering 67 of those fixtures against Steve Robinson's side, who have only managed 12 victories against Celtic. Nineteen of their games ended in a stalemate.

Motherwell were played off the park by their upcoming opponents in both their previous meetings, losing 4-0 and 2-0.

Celtic are unbeaten in their three league games so far, while Motherwell are yet to register a win, having lost three games and drawn two. It is important to note that the hosts have won 17 out of their last 18 fixtures at Celtic Park.

Celtic form in the Scottish Premiership: W-D-W

Motherwell form in the Scottish Premiership: L-D-D-L-L

Celtic vs Motherwell Team News

Griffiths could feature in this clash after missing out their UCL qualifier with a calf strain

Motherwell goalkeeper Scott Fox is out of action until 2021 due to injury concerns, while Nathan McGinley, Charles Dunne, and Jake Carroll are also on the sidelines. Liam Donnelly, the Motherwell midfielder is also expected to miss two months due to a knee injury.

Injuries: Nathan McGinley, Charles Dunne, Jake Carroll, Scott Fox, Liam Donnelly

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Celtic star striker Odsonne Edouard did not feature for the Bhoys against their Hungarian opponents in the last game. The Frenchman was struck by a thigh injury, but could return to the XI for this game. Leigh Griffiths is another forward whose participation was doubt due to a calf issue, but is likely to recover in time.

David Turnbull, who recently swapped Motherwell for Celtic, is also set to play a part for the Bhoys on Sunday, as confirmed by Lennon.

💬 "Coming here is exciting for him, it’s a challenge, and I think it’s one that he’s really looking forward to."



Neil Lennon on new Bhoy, @10DavidTurnbull! 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 28, 2020

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Leigh Griffiths

Suspensions: None

Celtic vs Motherwell Predicted XIs

Celtic Predicted XI: Fraser Forster, Stephen Welsh, Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer, Greg Taylor, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, James Forrest, Leigh Griffiths, Odsonne Edouard

Motherwell Predicted XI: Trevor Carson, Stephen O'Donnell, Declan Gallagher, Bevis Mugabi, Ricki Lamie, Allan Campbell, Mark O'Hara, Barry Maguire, Sherwin Seedorf, Jordan White, Callum Lang

Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction

Celtic's French star scored in their last meeting with Motherwell

The Steelmen would understandably look to frustrate the defending champions by adopting a pragmatic approach for the fixture. Given their poor form off late barring a 5-1 thrashing in the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday, Motherwell would hope to get at least a point from the fixture.

However, Celtic — who have been in simply sumptuous form in the Scottish top-flight — could prove to be too stern a test for Robinson's men. The Bhoys are expected to register a comfortable win against the struggling tenth-placed side and take home three points on the night.

Prediction: Celtic 2-0 Motherwell