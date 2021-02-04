Celtic vs Motherwell prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Celtic and Motherwell will trade tackles at Celtic Park on Saturday, with three points at stake in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts come into the game in second spot on the table, with 52 points earned from 25 games to date. Meanwhile, Motherwell sit in ninth spot on 25 points.

Celtic were rampant in their most recent game, thrashing Kilmarnock 4-0 away from home.

Goals from captain Scott Brown, a brace from Odsonne Edouard, and a late strike by Albian Ajeti helped the capital side record their 15th win of the season.

💬 Albian Ajeti played a key role in #KILCEL, and the Hoops striker believes he can continue to make a valuable contribution to the team.#CelticFC 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 3, 2021

Motherwell were also victorious, with first-half strikes from Devante Cole and Chris Long securing a 2-1 home win over Dundee United.

Celtic vs Motherwell Head-to-Head

There have been 57 meetings between the two sides in the past, with Celtic boasting a much better head-to-head record. The Bhoys were victorious on 44 previous occasions, scoring 141 goals and conceding just 41.

Motherwell have just four wins to their name. Nine previous games ended in stalemates.

Advertisement

Their most recent clash came in November, when a Mohamed Elyounoussi hat-trick inspired Celtic to a 4-1 away victory.

Celtic form guide: W-L-W-D-D

Motherwell form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Celtic vs Motherwell Team News

Celtic

The defending champions will be without Christopher Jullien, who is still out with a knee injury. James Forrest is also sidelined with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Jeremie Frimpong recently departed Celtic for Bayer Leverkusen on a four-year deal after two years at Celtic Park.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Neil Lennon.

Injuries: James Forrest, Christopher Jullien

Suspension: None

Motherwell

The visitors have six players ruled out of the trip to the capital. Liam Grinshaw (illness), Mark O'Hara (illness), Trevor Carson (knee), Scott Fox (ACL), Liam Donnelly (knee), and Charles Dunne (Groin) are all sidelined.

Injuries: Mark O'Hara, Charles Dunne, Liam Grinshaw, Trevor Carson, Scott Fox, Liam Donnelly

Suspension: None

Celtic vs Motherwell Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Valis Barkas (GK); Diego Laxalt, Kris Ajer, Shane Duffy, Ismaila Soro; Scott Brown; Mohamed Elyounoussi, David Thurnbull, Ryan Christie; Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths

Motherwell Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Kelly (GK); Jake Carroll, Bevis Mugabi, Rickie Lamie, Stephen O'Donnell; Allan Campbell, Robbie Crawford, Liam Polworth; Chris Long, Devante Cole, Tony Watt

Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction

Motherwell snapped a 13-game winless run in all competitions with consecutive wins prior to this game. However, it is hard to look beyond a victory for Celtic.

Advertisement

Another big three points on the board. pic.twitter.com/2V3STqxs1T — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) February 4, 2021

The hosts seemed to have their shackles unleashed in their most recent game and will be looking to keep their momentum going with nothing but pride to play for.

Prediction: Celtic 2-0 Motherwell