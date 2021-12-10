Celtic vs Motherwell prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Celtic will host Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership matchday 18 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 victory over Real Betis in the Europa League. David Turnbull scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

Motherwell and Hibernian shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Kevin Nisbet's first-half strike was canceled out by Tony Watt's strike on the hour mark.

The draw left the Steelmen in fifth spot on 25 points. Celtic are 10 points better off in second place, four points behind table-toppers and arch-rivals Rangers.

Celtic vs Motherwell Head-to-Head

Celtic have 60 wins from their last 80 matches against Motherwell. The visitors were victorious on seven occasions while 13 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October when goals from David Turnbull and Jota helped Celtic secure a 2-0 away win on matchday nine.

The hosts have won their last four matches in all competitions. Motherwell are also in good form, with three wins and a draw recorded in their last five league games.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Mothewell form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Celtic vs Motherwell Team News

Celtic

The hosts have several fitness concerns ahead of the game. Karamoko Dembele, James Forrest, Tony Ralston, Jota, Georgios Giakoumakis, Christopher Jullien, Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti are all unavailable.

Injuries: Karamoko Dembele, James Forrest, Tony Ralston, Jota, Georgios Giakoumakis, Christopher Jullien, Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti

Suspension: None

Motherwell

Darragh O'Connor, Robbie Crawford, Juhani Ojala, Sondre Solholm Johansen and Mark O'Hara are ruled out of the game.

Rickie Lamie is a doubt after he was injured in the last game.

Injuries: Darragh O'Connor, Robbie Crawford, Juhani Ojala, Sondre Solholm Johansen, Mark O'Hara

Doubtful: Rickie Lamie

Suspension: None

Celtic vs Motherwell Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Josip Juranovic, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Ismaila Soro, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; James McCarthy, Liel Abada, Ewan Henderson

Motherwell Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Kelly (GK); Nathan McGinley, Jack Carroll, Bevis Mugabi, Stephen O'Donnell; Sean Goss, Dean Cornelius, Tony Watt, Kevin van Veen, Kaiyne Woolery

Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction

Celtic's recent good run of form has reinstalled them firmly in the title race after a shaky start to the season. A win would be imperative for them to keep pace with Rangers at the summit and the capital side are favorites to claim maximum points on home turf.

Motherwell, for their part, have also impressed in recent weeks and could cause an upset on Sunday. However, we are backing Celtic to claim the win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Motherwell

