Celtic vs Motherwell prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

The 2021-22 Scottish Premiership campaign concludes this weekend and will see Celtic host Motherwell at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon in the final round of the Scottish top-flight.

Celtic were crowned champions on Wednesday after playing out a 1-1 draw against Dundee United. Needing just a point to seal the league title, Giorgos Giakoumakis opened the scoring for the Celts with a close-range header before their opponents leveled the scores midway through the second half.

Ange Postecoglou's men have picked up 90 points from 37 games so far and will now be looking to end the season with a win in front of their home fans.

Motherwell confirmed European football with a 2-1 win over Hearts on Wednesday night. Josh Efford's early opener lasted just six minutes before Rickie Lamie scored the winner in the second half with his third league strike of the season.

The Steelmen sit fourth in the table, with 46 points from 37 games. They will be looking to close out the season on a positive note.

Celtic vs Motherwell Head-to-Head

There have been 82 meetings between Celtic and Motherwell. The home side have won 62 of those games while the visitors have won just seven times. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in February, which Celtic won 4-0.

Celtic Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Motherwell Form Guide: W-W-L-L-D

Celtic vs Motherwell Team News

Celtic

Liel Abada came off injured against Dundee United last time out and is a doubt for this one. Josip Juranovic remains out with an injury and will miss out on the weekend clash.

Injured: Josip Juranovic

Doubtful: Liel Abada

Suspended: None

Motherwell

Barry Maguire and Nathan McGinley have been out of action for months due to injuries and will remain out of the team when they take on the champions this Saturday.

Injured: Barry Maguire, Nathan McGinley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Motherwell Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley; Daizen Maeda, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi

Motherwell Predicted XI (3-5-2): Liam Kelly (GK); Ricki Lamie, Juhani Ojala, Liam Donnelly; Stephen O'Donnell, Sean Richard Goss, Callum Slaterry, Dean Cornelius, Jake Carroll; Joseph Efford, Connor Shields

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Celtic vs Motherwell Prediction

Celtic are on a 31-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership and are undefeated on home turf in the competition this season. They are clear favorites for the weekend clash as they have won their last 11 games against Motherwell and are unbeaten in their last 20.

The visitors are on a run of back-to-back victories and last won three straight games on the bounce back in August last year. Saturday's game should see the hosts pick up all three points.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Motherwell

Edited by Peter P