Celtic vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | Club Friendlies 2022

Celtic will host Norwich City at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday for their final friendly of the summer before their new eague season begins next weekend.

The Hoops have been preparing to defend their Scottish top flight title with a series of friendlies this month. Ange Postecoglou's side have played five times in the last two weeks, winning twice but have been unbeaten. It hasn't been the most convincing run so far, so Celtic will aim to wrap up their summer games on a high.

Norwich, meanwhile, are preparing for life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

It was the second time in three years the Canaries failed to stay up as they finished bottom of the standings.

Another immediate return to the Premier League will be on their agenda this summer. Norwich have shown intent by going all five of their pre-season games unbeaten. Dean Smith's team won four of them and drew 2-2 against German second division side Jahn Regensburg.

After this game, Norwich will play another Scottish team, Hibernian, the next day before starting their new Championship season on July 30 at Cardiff City.

Celtic vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic and Norwich have played two friendlies before - in May and July 2012

The Canaries won both games, winning 2-0 and 1-0 respectively.

Norwich have scored in all five club friendlies so far, netting 14 goals.

On the flip side, the Championship outfit have conceded only thrice.

The Hoops, meanwhile, have struck 18 times in five pre-season games and shipped in nine goals

Celtic vs Norwich City Prediction

Celtic haven't been as consistent as Norwich but have made a case with their menacing attack. Norwich, meanwhile, have shown solid form this summer and could all go all out at the Hoops.

With both teams scoring a glut of goals, an entertaining clash and high-scoring stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Celtic 2-2 Norwich City

Celtic vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

