Celtic vs Raith Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Celtic and Raith Rovers will square off in the Scottish Cup fifth-round tie on Saturday (February 8th). The game will be played at Celtic Park.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of Dundee FC at the same venue in the Scottish Premiership last weekend. Arne Engels and Adam Idah scored first-half goals to give the Hoops a two-goal lead at the break. Daizen Maeda scored a brace to put the hosts 4-0 just before the hour-mark while Engels and Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn completed the rout late on.
Raith, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Dunfermline. They went into the break in the lead courtesy of Dylan Easton's 43rd-minute penalty. Chris Kane equalized from the spot six minutes into the second half before going on to secure all three points by completing a hat-trick.
The Rovers will shift their attention to the cup, having booked their spot at this stage with an extra-time victory over Falkirk. Celtic qualified with a 2-1 home win over Kilmarnock.
Celtic vs Raith Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Celtic were victorious in all six head-to-head games, keeping a clean sheet on five occasions.
- This will be their first meeting since February 2022 when Celtic claimed a 4-0 home win in the Scottish Cup.
- Five of the six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Raith Rovers have won just one of their last five games (three losses).
- Celtic have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions (seven wins).
- Six of Celtic's last seven competitive games have produced three goals or more.
Celtic vs Raith Rovers Prediction
Celtic are unsurprisingly running away with another league title as they hold a 13-point lead at the summit of the SPFL. Brendan Rodgers' side are two-time defending champions of the Scottish FA Cup and will be expected to eliminate a second-division outfit.
Raith Rovers are the heavy underdogs in this tie and are unlikely to pose much of a threat to their hosts.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to cruise into the next round with a comfortable win and a clean sheet.
Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Raith Rovers
Celtic vs Raith Rovers Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Celtic to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves