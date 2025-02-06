Celtic vs Raith Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Celtic and Raith Rovers will square off in the Scottish Cup fifth-round tie on Saturday (February 8th). The game will be played at Celtic Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing of Dundee FC at the same venue in the Scottish Premiership last weekend. Arne Engels and Adam Idah scored first-half goals to give the Hoops a two-goal lead at the break. Daizen Maeda scored a brace to put the hosts 4-0 just before the hour-mark while Engels and Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn completed the rout late on.

Raith, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Dunfermline. They went into the break in the lead courtesy of Dylan Easton's 43rd-minute penalty. Chris Kane equalized from the spot six minutes into the second half before going on to secure all three points by completing a hat-trick.

The Rovers will shift their attention to the cup, having booked their spot at this stage with an extra-time victory over Falkirk. Celtic qualified with a 2-1 home win over Kilmarnock.

Celtic vs Raith Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic were victorious in all six head-to-head games, keeping a clean sheet on five occasions.

This will be their first meeting since February 2022 when Celtic claimed a 4-0 home win in the Scottish Cup.

Five of the six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Raith Rovers have won just one of their last five games (three losses).

Celtic have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions (seven wins).

Six of Celtic's last seven competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Celtic vs Raith Rovers Prediction

Celtic are unsurprisingly running away with another league title as they hold a 13-point lead at the summit of the SPFL. Brendan Rodgers' side are two-time defending champions of the Scottish FA Cup and will be expected to eliminate a second-division outfit.

Raith Rovers are the heavy underdogs in this tie and are unlikely to pose much of a threat to their hosts.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to cruise into the next round with a comfortable win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Raith Rovers

Celtic vs Raith Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves

