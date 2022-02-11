Celtic vs Raith Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Cup 2021-22 

Celtic and Raith Rovers will battle for a place in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.
The hosts secured their spot in the fifth round with a 2-1 away victory over Alloa Athletic in the last round in January. Georgios Giakoumakis and Liel Abada scored first-half goals to guide the Bhoys to victory.
Raith Rovers progressed at Banks O' Dee's expense with a 3-0 away victory, with all three goals coming in the second half and two of them post the 90-minute mark.
Celtic are in buoyant mood, having edged Aberdeen in a five-goal thriller on Wednesday. Jota's brace helped his side secure a 3-2 away victory to maintain their lead in the Scottish Premiership.
Raith Rovers settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw with Hamilton on home turf in the Scottish Championship.
Celtic vs Raith Rovers Head-to-Head
Celtic have won all five of their previous matches against Raith Rovers with an aggregate victory of 15-1.
Their most recent meeting came in the quarterfinals of the 2020-21 Scottish League Cup when the capital side progressed with a 3-0 victory.
The hosts have been in rampant form and are currently on a 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning 15, including the last eight consecutively. Raith Rovers have just one win from their last nine matches in all competitions.
Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W
Raith Rovers form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-L
Celtic vs Raith Rovers Team News
Celtic
Yosuke Ideguchi, Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull, Albian Ajeti and Karamoko Dembele are all unavailable due to injuries.
Injuries: Yosuke Ideguchi, Kyogo Furuhashi, David Turnbull, Albian Ajeti, Karamoko Dembele
Suspension: None
Raith Rovers
Brad Spencer, Lewis Vaughan and Tom Lang are unavailable due to fitness issues.
Injuries: Brad Spencer, Lewis Vaughan, Tom Lang
Suspension: None
Celtic vs Raith Rovers Predicted XI
Celtic Predicted XI (4-5-1): Joe Hart (GK); Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Stephen Walsh, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Jota, Liel Abada; Georgios Giakoumakis
Raith Rovers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jamie MacDonald (GK); Liam Dick, Kyle Benedictus, Frankie Musonda, Reghan Tumilty; Ben Williamson, Sam Stanton, Ross Matthews, Aidan Connolly; Ethan Ross, James Gullan
Celtic vs Raith Rovers Prediction
Celtic's winning run does not look like it will end anytime soon and the home side's rampant form means Raith Rovers will have to overachieve to get anything here.
The capital side are overwhelming favorites, and barring an unlikely upset should cruise into the last eight.
Prediction: Celtic 4-0 Raith Rovers