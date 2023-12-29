Celtic vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th December 2023

Celtic are set to play Rangers at Celtic Park on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Dundee in their most recent league game. A goal from Portuguese midfielder Paulo Bernardo and a brace from Republic of Ireland international Mikey Johnston sealed the deal for Celtic.

Rangers, on the other hand, beat Motherwell 2-0 in their most recent league game. First-half goals from English midfielders Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell secured the win for Rangers.

Celtic vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 55 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Celtic have won 28 games, lost 18 and drawn nine.

Honduran winger Luis Palma has managed 14 goal contributions in 12 league starts for Celtic this season.

Japanese attacker Kyogo Furuhashi has managed 10 goal contributions in 17 league starts for Celtic this season.

English right-back James Tavernier has managed 14 goal contributions in 18 league starts for Rangers this season.

Senegalese attacker Abdallah Sima has managed 11 goal contributions in 13 league starts for Rangers this season.

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

Celtic are currently top of the league table, having won three of their last five league games. They are five points ahead of Rangers, who have two games in hand. Keeping that in mind, there is added importance to this Old Firm fixture.

Manager Brendan Rodgers was very successful during his first spell at the club, but replicating what Ange Postecoglou did in recent seasons will be a hard act to follow. Both of Celtic's league losses this season have come recently, and Rodgers will be keen to ensure that his side enter this fixture with clarity and confidence.

Rangers, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, and have their last five league games. They have lost three games in the league this season, but unlike Celtic, come into this fixture on the back of a good run of results. Philippe Clement, formerly of AS Monaco and Club Brugge, was appointed manager a few months ago following the departure of Michael Beale, and he will be pleased with his side's recent form.

James Tavernier continues to function at a high level; the 32-year old has proved to be a sensational acquisition for Rangers.

A close game is on the cards; Celtic might just have enough here.

Prediction: Celtic 1-0 Rangers

Celtic vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Celtic

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Celtic to keep a clean sheet- yes