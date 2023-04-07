Celtic vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2023 

The biggest game in Scottish football takes place on Saturday (April 8) when Celtic host arch-rivals Rangers in the 434th Old Firm derby.

The lunchtime kickoff could have major implications in the title race, with the hosts occupying top spot with 85 points from 30 games. Rangers, nine points behind in second spot, need a win to keep the title race alive.

Celtic are coming off a routine 2-0 win at Ross County at the weekend. Jota broke the deadlock from the spot in first-half injury time before providing the assist for Alexandro Bernabei in second half added time.

Rangers, meanwhile, triumphed over Dundee United by the same scoreline at home. Malik Tillman was the star of the show with a brace for the Gers.

Celtic vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 233 times, with Rangers leading 168-163.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Celtic claim a 2-1 win in the Scottish League Cup final.

Celtic are on a 15-game winning run across ompetitions and are unbeaten in 23 games.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced at least three goals, while five of their last six have had goals at both ends.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Rangers in regular time, winning four.

The hosts have scored at least twice in their last 19 games across competitions.

Nine of Rangers' last ten games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

The result of this game could go a long way in determining the destination of the title this term. A victory for Celtic will all but see them defend their league crown, while a Rangers win will catapult them back to within touching distance of top spot.

Celtic have turned the tide in the Old Firm derby, recording positive results against their city rivals in recent years. The hosts have been the more consistent side and are on a 15-game winning run across competitions.

Form counts for little in high-profile derbies like this, but Celtic should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends and all but end the title race.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Rangers

Celtic vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals

