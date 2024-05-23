Celtic vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Cup 2023-24

Reigning champions Celtic will square off against Rangers in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday. This is the first time the two arch-rivals are meeting in the final since the 2001-02 campaign, which Rangers won 3-2.

Celtic booked their place in the title decider after defeating Aberdeen 6-5 in the penalty shootout in the semifinal. Rangers, on the other hand, eased past Hearts with a 2-0 win.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions, recording 10 wins. They won the Scottish Premiership earlier this month and will look to secure the domestic double. Rangers concluded their Premiership campaign with a 3-3 draw against Hearts last week.

Celtic vs Rangers Head-to-Head

The two Old Firm rivals have crossed paths 440 times in all competitions thus far. Rangers have a narrow 169-168 lead in wins and 103 games have ended in draws. Celtic have the upper hand in 54 Scottish Cup meetings, leading 26-18 in wins and 10 games ending in draws.

Celtic are unbeaten in four Premiership meetings against Rangers this season, recording three wins, including a 2-1 home triumph in the top-six split earlier this month.

Celtic form guide (Premiership): W-W-W-W-W

Rangers form guide (Premiership): D-W-L-W-W

Celtic vs Rangers Team News

Celtic

The reigning champions do not have any absentees for this crucial match and Brendan Rodgers should be able to field a strong starting XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers

Rangers are sweating over the fitness of Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima, John Souttar, and Ridvan Yilmaz. Sima and Yilmaz might feature on the bench, depending on their recovery in training.

Injured: Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Rabbi Matondo, John Souttar

Doubtful: Abdallah Sima, Ridvan Yilmaz

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Rangers Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Stephen Welsh, Maik Nawrocki, Greg Taylor; Matthew O'Riley, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate; Nicolas-Gerrit Kuehn, Kyogo Furuhashi, Luis Palma

Rangers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jack Butland; James Tavernier, Leon King, Ben Davies, Robbie Fraser; Mohammed Diomande, Nicolas Raskin; Ross McCausland, Todd Cantwell, Scott Wright; Cyriel Dessers

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

The Bhoys head into the match on an 11-game unbeaten run, scoring at least three goals in eight games in that period and will look to continue their goalscoring form. They have scored eight goals in four meetings against Rangers this season, recording three wins, and are strong favorites.

The Gers scored eight goals in their final two league games of the season, though in their previous outing, they were held to a 3-3 draw by Hearts, giving away a two-goal lead in just eight minutes. They have just one win in their last 11 meetings against their local rivals, which is cause for concern.

Considering Celtic's current form and dominance in recent meetings against the visitors, the reigning champions are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Rangers