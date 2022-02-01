Celtic vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

The Scottish Premiership returns with another thrilling Old Firm Derby as Celtic welcome Rangers to the Celtic Park Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides are currently separated by just two points at the top of the table and this makes for an exciting watch.

Celtic continued their charge to the top of the Scottish Premiership table as they claimed a 1-0 win over Dundee United last Saturday.

The Bhoys have now won each of their most recent five games across all competitions, while they are unbeaten in their last 13.

With 54 points from 23 games, Celtic are currently second on the log, two points behind Wednesday’s visitors.

Rangers, meanwhile, were denied their third win on the bounce last time out as they played out a 3-3 draw at Ross County.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men are also unbeaten in each of their last 13 games across all competitions, claiming 10 wins and three draws since November’s 3-1 defeat against Hibernian in the League Cup.

Rangers head into Wednesday’s game unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Celtic — winning each of their last three — and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Celtic vs Rangers Head-To-Head

The Old Firm Derby is one of the most heated rivalries in the history of Scottish football, dating as far back as 1888, when Celtic claimed a 5-2 win in their first-ever encounter.

Rangers boast a superior record in the history of this Derby, claiming 167 wins from their last 425 encounters. Celtic have picked up 158 wins in that time, while 100 games have ended all square.

Celtic Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Rangers Form Guide: W-D-W-W-D

Celtic vs Rangers Team News

Celtic

Karamoko Dembele, Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti and David Turnbull are currently recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for Wednesday’s game. Nir Bitton is currently suspended.

Injured: Karamoko Dembele, Kyogo Furuhashi, Albian Ajeti, David Turnbull

Suspended: Nir Bitton

Rangers

Filip Helander, Steven Davis, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi and Leon Balogun have all been sidelined through injuries, while Alfredo Morelos is on international duty with Colombia.

Injured: Filip Helander, Steven Davis, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Ianis Hagi, Leon Balogun

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alfredo Morelos

Celtic vs Rangers Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Josip Juranović, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Tom Rogić, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate; Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, James Forrest

Rangers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; James Sands, Glen Kamara; John Lundstram, Scott Wright, Ryan Kent; Cedric Itten

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

The Old Firm Derby has provided some classic encounters in the past and we expect the same once again. While Rangers have been dominant in their recent encounters, Celtic have lost just two home games against them since 2010.

We are tipping Celtic to make use of their home advantage to end their dry spell in this fixture.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Rangers

Edited by Peter P