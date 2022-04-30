Celtic vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Celtic host Rangers at Celtic Park in the Old Firm Derby in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, in what will be a crucial clash in the title race.

Celtic are currently top of the table, six points ahead of Rangers in 2nd. Ange Postecoglou's side have been in strong form of late, having won seven of their last ten games across all competitions. They will look to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win against Rangers on Sunday.

Rangers will know that they will have to win the game in order to keep the title race alive. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss against RB Leipzig in the Europa League. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Celtic on Sunday.

Both sides will be looking to win the derby and that should make for an enthralling contest.

Celtic vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Celtic winning the other two.

Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 in their Scottish FA Cup semi-final earlier this month. Scott Arfield cancelled out Greg Taylor's opener to take the game to extra time, where a Carl Starfelt own-goal made sure of the win.

Celtic Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Rangers Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Celtic vs Rangers Team News

Morelos will be a huge miss for Rangers

Celtic

Celtic have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Ross County last time out. Josip Juranovic is still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Josip Juranovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers

Leon Balogun will miss the game through suspension. Meanwhile, Alfredo Morelos, Aaron Ramsey, Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh are all out injured.

Injured: Alfredo Morelos, Aaron Ramsey, Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Leon Balogun

Celtic vs Rangers Predicted XI

Giovanni van Bronckhorst spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's Old Firm match.

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Anthony Ralston; Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley; Daizen Maeda, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi

Rangers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Leon King, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; Glen Kamara, Steven Davis; Amad Diallo, Scott Arfield, Scott Wright; Fashion Sakala

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

Both teams have been in strong form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight contest, with Celtic coming away with the win.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Rangers

