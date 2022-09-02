Celtic vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23

Reigning champions Celtic will entertain arch-rivals Rangers at Celtic Park in their upcoming Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday.

The hosts have got their title defense off to a brilliant start and have maintained a 100% record across all competitions. They have scored 21 goals in five games while conceding just once in that period. In their previous league outing, they humbled Dundee United 9-0 in their away game.

Rangers are undefeated in the league this season with four wins in five top flight games and are just a couple of points behind the hosts in the league standings. They secured a 4-0 home win over Ross County last time around.

Both teams were involved in the Scottish League Cup second round in midweek. Celtic progressed to the next round with a 4-1 win over Ross County while Rangers overcame Queen of the South.

Celtic vs Rangers Head-to-Head

The two rivals have locked horns 344 times across all competitions. The visitors have a better record against the Bhoys and enjoy a 132-121 lead in wins. They have played out 91 draws, including a 1-1 stalemate, when they last met at Celtic Park in league action in May.

They have already met four times in 2022, with two wins for the hosts, one for Rangers, and one game ending in a draw.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Celtic vs Rangers Team News

Celtic

Yosuke Ideguchi remains the only absentee for the hosts as he is unavailable with an injury picked up in the pre-season. He has returned to training but might not be risked here.

Injured: Yosuke Ideguchi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rangers

Filip Helander and Ianis Hagi are long-term absentees and remain sidelined with their respective injuries. Kemar Roofe is inching closer towards making a return to full fitness but is unlikely to start here.

Alfredo Morelos has been left out of the squad for the last three games over fitness and attitude concerns. It's unlikely that he'll be back in the squad anytime soon.

Injuries: Kemar Roofe, Filip Helander, Ianis Hagi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Oforborh, Alfredo Morelos

Celtic vs Rangers Predicted XIs

Celtic (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, David Turnbull; Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada

Rangers (4-2-3-1): Jon McLaughlin; Borna Barisic, James Sands, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; John Lundstram, Tom Lawrence; Scott Wright, Fashion Sakala, Ryan Kent; Antonio Colak

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

The two rivals are in incredible form at the moment and are set to play another highly entertaining game here. Both teams will be banking on their attacking prowess in this match but it is the hosts who have a better goalscoring record. Celtic have outscored Rangers 21-14 in five games thus far.

The home team also have a better defensive record, conceding just one goal compared to the three goals let in by the visitors. Celtic are unbeaten in their last three home games against Rangers and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Rangers

